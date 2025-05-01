Gyre9 Expands in Southbury, Connecticut and Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Soriano Motori to Advance EV Innovation

Soriano rides in freedom Edward Gilchrest, Frank von Holzhausen, Marco Antonio Soriano Frank and Marco have some fun Sign and Roll out the best ever Soriano smiles as he signs this JV with Gyre9 Executives

The State of CT welcomes SORIANO to discuss being the first OEM AMP in EVs for the USA

We are not simply expanding—but converging innovation and tradition in Connecticut, we are creating a hub for clean-tech manufacturing and sustainable mobility that will serve the global market.” — SORIANO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyre9 Expands in Southbury, Connecticut, and Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Soriano Motori to Advance U.S. EV Innovation

Gyre9, a leading Connecticut-based product development and manufacturing firm specializing in electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), is proud to announce the full activation of its expanded operations in Southbury, Connecticut, and a strategic joint venture with Italian-American electric motorcycle manufacturer *Soriano Motori*. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the development of integrated electric vehicle technologies in the United States.

In response to growing demand in the EV market, Gyre9 relocated from Oxford to a new 40,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Southbury in 2023. The expanded site is now fully equipped to support high-volume production, with capacity targets reaching up to 500 Level 2 EV chargers per week. Through its G9EV division, Gyre9 has become a recognized innovator in the EV infrastructure sector, delivering scalable, intelligent charging solutions for the commercial and residential markets.

As Gyre9 strengthens its U.S. manufacturing presence, Soriano Motori—known for its century-old legacy and its modern commitment to luxury electric mobility—has strategically selected Connecticut as its entry point into the U.S. market. Founded by Marco Antonio Soriano, the brand has earned acclaim for blending European craftsmanship with cutting-edge electric motorcycle technology. Soriano Motori’s decision to launch operations in the state signals both a commitment to sustainable transportation and a long-term vision for American growth.

A Joint Vision for Sustainable Mobility

Gyre9 and Soriano Motori have formed a joint venture to co-develop next-generation electric motorcycles and the integrated charging solutions that support them. While the full scope of the partnership will be unveiled in the coming months, the collaboration will initially focus on:

- Prototyping and engineering high-performance EV motorcycles;

- Developing compatible Level 2 and commercial-grade charging infrastructure;

- Establishing a flagship manufacturing and R&D hub in Southbury.

Marco Antonio Soriano, Founder of Soriano Motori, stated:

We are not simply expanding—we are converging innovation and tradition. By partnering with Gyre9 in Connecticut, we are creating a hub for clean-tech manufacturing and sustainable mobility that will serve not only the U.S. but the global market.

The initial phase of the joint venture includes a $7.5 million investment, combining funding from AdvanceCT and Soriano Motori. This capital supports infrastructure setup, workforce development, and state-of-the-art equipment procurement, with later phases targeting production scale-up, supply chain localization, and global export readiness.

Work-for-Equity Innovation

In an innovative “work-for-equity” model, Gyre9 will earn up to 30% equity in the joint venture through its engineering, design, and production contributions—starting from an initial 10%. The equity will vest over time, tied to development milestones such as prototype completion, product launch readiness, and market integration.

This model aligns with the shared values of both companies: performance, innovation, and a future built on meaningful contributions rather than financial capital alone.

A Future Built in Connecticut

Connecticut’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and support for renewable energy initiatives make it an ideal backdrop for this bold collaboration. The Southbury facility will evolve into a beacon of clean-tech manufacturing over a three-year phased rollout, culminating in full-scale production and global export by 2028.

About Gyre9

Based in Southbury, Connecticut, Gyre9 is a product development firm focused on engineering solutions for advanced industries. Its G9EV division leads in EV charging innovation, producing scalable Level 2 and commercial EVSE systems for modern transportation needs.

Learn more at [www.gyre9.com]

About Soriano Motori

Founded in the 21st century, Soriano Motori blends Italian heritage with American innovation. The company designs and manufactures luxury electric motorcycles that exemplify style, sustainability, and performance.

Discover more at [www.sorianomotori.com]



Media Contact:

Elena Cosau

Global Communications Director

corporate@sorianomotori.com

Frank Carbone

Director of Engineering, Gyre9

info@gyre9.com

