Aces in Vegas: Di Francesco and Andenmatten & Lujan and Minieri Reign Supreme at The Playbypoint Las Vegas Open

The Playbypoint Las Vegas Padel Tennis Open hosted by P1 Padel Las Vegas delivered scintillating action with a $21,000 prize pool and a record USPA entry.

We are very proud of the 2025 Playbypoint Las Vegas Open. The top-ranked American athletes were joined by international padel superstars, delivering the strongest field ever seen on the USPA circuit.” — P1 Padel CEO Simon Davison

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Playbypoint Las Vegas Open, a USPA 2000, delivered a captivating showcase of high-caliber padel from April 25-27, 2025, in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. As a premier event on the Nox USPA Circuit and the first USPA 2000 of the year, the tournament drew the strongest field in USPA history and attracted a strong field of competitors across Men’s and Women’s divisions. 15 men’s players and 8 women’s players with FIP rankings all vying for a share of the $21,000 prize pool.The Women’s Division 1 showcased a high level of skill and intense competition that was fitting given that the draw featured eight players with a FIP ranking. In the first semi-final, US National Team Member Marta Morga and Lucia Peralta secured a decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory against Anna Cortiles and Luicelena Perez, demonstrating strong teamwork and strategic play. In the second semi-final, Jordana Lujan and her partner Gianinna Minieri demonstrated their dominance and exceptional court coverage with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Mariluz Rojo Domingo and Carla Romagosa.The final match delivered a captivating comeback, with Jordana Lujan and Gianinna Minieri ultimately overcoming Marta Morga Alonso and Lucia Peralta in a nail-biting 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 thriller, showcasing exceptional resilience, determination, and mental fortitude.The Men’s Division 1 featured a compelling blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talents. In the first quarterfinal, US National Team member Matias Segura and Maximiliano Rozas created an upset over local favorite Alfredo Desiati Paz Soldan and his top 50 FIP-ranked partner Aris Patiniotis, with the first-time pairing of Segura and Rozas ultimately prevailing 6-3, 7-6 to reach the semi-finals. However, in the semi-finals, Segura and Rozas ran into the in-form team of Nicolas Xiviller and Sergio Conde. Xiviller and Conde created a string of upsets to reach the finals, including wins over the top team of the 2024 season, Juan Manuel Vazquez and Jose Carlos Gaspar Campos.In the bottom half of the draw, young rising star and US National Team member Vinny Di Francesco, partnering with Ivo Andenmatten from Argentina, showcased impressive form and an aggressive style to reach the finals.In the finals, after a close first set, Di Francesco and Andenmatten proved too strong, taking the match and their first USPA 2000 title, 7-6, 6-2.The win highlighted Di Francesco’s rising profile, and he will be a player to watch on the Nox USPA Circuit in 2025. P1 Padel CEO Simon Davison shared his thoughts: “We are very proud of this weekend’s Playbypoint Las Vegas Open, which we believe demonstrated what’s possible for padel in the U.S. The top-ranked American athletes were joined by an international lineup of padel superstars, delivering the strongest field ever seen on the USPA circuit—undoubtedly incentivized by the record-breaking prize fund, made possible for the second year running by host club P1 Padel Las Vegas and our generous sponsors who share our vision. Spectators were treated to some incredible padel, with noticeably larger crowds than last year and shock exits for many pre-tournament favorites in the quarterfinals. We are excited to play our part in elevating U.S. padel, helping this incredible sport grow, and we remain committed to building on the success of the Playbypoint Las Vegas Open year after year.”A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors for their support: Aston Martin Las Vegas, Bullpadel, Estrella and Escapology. Your contributions have played a pivotal role in the success of the event, and we are grateful for your partnership.The Playbypoint Las Vegas Open proved to be a resounding success, demonstrating the growing popularity and competitive intensity of padel in the United States. The tournament attracted a strong field of talented players across all divisions, resulting in thrilling matches and captivating displays of athleticism and strategy. The high level of competition, combined with notable upsets and the emergence of standout players, contributed to an exciting and memorable event for both participants and spectators. The success of the tournament further underscores host club P1 Padel Las Vegas and the USPA’s commitment to promoting and developing padel within the country, fostering a thriving community, and showcasing the sport’s immense potential.

