SA ready to welcome visitors for G20 summit

By Sandile Nene

The eyes of the world are firmly focused on South Africa as President of the G20 and the host nation of the G20 Summit in November. This gathering will see the country welcoming over 40 global heads of state to our shores. The G20 accounts for 85 percent of the global economy, 75 percent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The summit will be held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, which aligns with our vision of inclusive growth, where all individuals and nations benefit from economic progress.

As the first African nation to host the G20, South Africa will highlight issues such as economic inequality, development, climate change, and fair-trade practices. The platform of the G20 will also help to further connect countries on the continent and beyond.

The G20 is centred on creating a secure foundation for global economic stability, which is a vital catalyst for economic development and in implementing far-reaching global commitments such as the Pact for the Future and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Agenda 2030).

Our hosting of the G20 Summit is an opportunity to showcase all that South Africa offers to the world. This includes strengthening our brand as a tourism and business events destination.

The latest International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) rankings affirmed South Africa, as the leading business events destination in Africa and the Middle East. South Africa is renowned for its exceptional ability of hosting world-class, high-profile international events, such as the BRICS Summit. In 2023 we hosted the Netball World Cup, and in 2010 we become the first African nation to host the FIFA World Cup. These and a myriad of other successful events have cemented our reputation of being able to host safe and successful global events.

We have also worked to make our country more accessible to international and continental visitors. South Africa has visa waivers for travellers from 132 countries for periods of between 30 and 90 days and our e-Visa system is available to travellers from 34 countries. The Department of Home Affairs also introduced an online e-Visa application system which has simplified the visa process for travellers from eligible countries.

Speaking at the World Tradeshow 2024, the Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, emphasised that travellers to the country will be greeted by world class travel infrastructure with active international routes connecting 72 cities worldwide, serviced by 55 airlines, offering over 7,8million seats across over 52,000 flights scheduled for 2024.

The attention generated by the G20 is expected to attract visitors from around the world and will boost international tourism in the years to come. Over 200 meetings are expected to take place in South Africa which present opportunities for the country’s tourism, manufacturing, trade and other investment growth. The approximately 200 meetings will be spread across the different provinces of the country, and the tourism industry will see direct benefits with increased bookings for meeting venues and private tours.

The G20 Summit promises to have an economic ripple effect as local businesses will also receive a boost - contributing to sustaining jobs and growth in the tourism sector and other sectors. Furthermore, South Africa is an attractive destination for business services, and has sophisticated digital infrastructure, including mobile networks and high-speed broadband.

Our hosting of the G20 will reinforce the country’s stature as an attractive and reliable destination for tourism related to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This will boost not only business events sector but also the greater South African tourism sector. The South African MICE industry was valued at R121.8 billion in 2023, and it is projected to grow fourfold over the next eight years, reaching R477.9 billion by 2032.

A number of successful G20 meetings have already been held, including the high profile first Foreign Ministers Meeting, and the first Finance and Central Bank Ministerial Meeting. As part of efforts to showcase our nation to the world, G20 meetings are being hosted across the country.

Recently South Africa was crowned the friendliest country in the world according to a global study by international money transfer service Remitly. In its report Remitly said: “Residents are known for being warm and welcoming, making it easy for travellers and visitors to feel at ease around them.”

Let us therefore continue to live up to this reputation by welcoming visitors from around the world with our unique brand of home-grown hospitality. Let us show visitors all that our beautiful country has to offer, and make sure that every visitor leaves our shores with cherished memories and joyful hearts.

Sandile Nene is Acting Deputy Director-General of Content Processing and Dissemination at GCIS