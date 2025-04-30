Cre8tive Con Appoints Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships Ahead of 2026 Business Conference
Cre8tive Con announces that renowned entrepreneur Ramon Ray as its new Director of Strategic Partnerships for the 2026 Chicago business event.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, the transformative experience for trailblazers in entrepreneurship, creativity, and storytelling, proudly announces the official appointment of Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships for Cre8tive Con 2026.
Ray, a celebrated entrepreneur, author, and global speaker, joins the executive team at a pivotal moment as Cre8tive Con scales its mission to empower thought leaders and amplify underrepresented voices on the global stage. As Director of Strategic Partnerships, Ray will spearhead the development of brand alliances, sponsorships, and strategic relationships that align with Cre8tive Con’s bold goals for 2026.
“We are building something truly visionary, and Ramon is the powerhouse connector who can take our vision to new heights,” said Julie Lokun, founder of Cre8tive Con. “His reputation for building authentic relationships and championing creators is exactly what we need as we expand the impact of Cre8tive Con worldwide.”
Dominick Domasky, COO of Cre8tive Con and founder of Motivation Champs, added: “Ramon is a lightning rod of inspiration. He doesn’t just talk about collaboration—he lives it. With his leadership, we’re poised to create unprecedented value for our community and our partners in 2026.”
Ray’s appointment comes as Cre8tive Con sets the stage for its most ambitious gathering yet—Cre8tive Con 2026, slated for February at the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Chicago. With a star-studded speaker lineup, immersive masterclasses, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the event is positioned to be a beacon for changemakers across industries.
