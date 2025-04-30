Cre8tive Con Appoints Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships Ahead of 2026 Business Conference

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, the transformative experience for trailblazers in entrepreneurship, creativity, and storytelling, proudly announces the official appointment of Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships for Cre8tive Con 2026.

Ray, a celebrated entrepreneur, author, and global speaker, joins the executive team at a pivotal moment as Cre8tive Con scales its mission to empower thought leaders and amplify underrepresented voices on the global stage. As Director of Strategic Partnerships, Ray will spearhead the development of brand alliances, sponsorships, and strategic relationships that align with Cre8tive Con’s bold goals for 2026.

“We are building something truly visionary, and Ramon is the powerhouse connector who can take our vision to new heights,” said Julie Lokun, founder of Cre8tive Con. “His reputation for building authentic relationships and championing creators is exactly what we need as we expand the impact of Cre8tive Con worldwide.”

Dominick Domasky, COO of Cre8tive Con and founder of Motivation Champs, added: “Ramon is a lightning rod of inspiration. He doesn’t just talk about collaboration—he lives it. With his leadership, we’re poised to create unprecedented value for our community and our partners in 2026.”

Ray’s appointment comes as Cre8tive Con sets the stage for its most ambitious gathering yet—Cre8tive Con 2026, slated for February at the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Chicago. With a star-studded speaker lineup, immersive masterclasses, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the event is positioned to be a beacon for changemakers across industries.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to join the movement, visit www.cre8tivecon.com.
About

The Mediacasters is an innovative omni-media company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and creatives to amplify their voices across diverse platforms. Founded and led by Julie Lokun, JD—a dynamic communications expert, podcast host, and PR strategist—The Mediacasters is a beacon for those looking to break barriers and make a lasting impact in their industries. At its core, The Mediacasters champions "voices of change", providing clients with the tools and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brands. The company's mission is to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and positioned to inspire transformation in the world. Services That Speak to Your Potential The Mediacasters offers an all-encompassing approach to media, including: Podcast Development: From concept to execution, guiding clients to create podcasts that resonate with their target audience. Book Publishing: Assisting authors in navigating the publishing process to share their stories and expertise. Stage Presence: Elevating public speaking skills and opportunities to empower individuals to deliver their message confidently. Omni-Media Strategy: Integrating branding, PR, and storytelling across digital and traditional platforms for maximum exposure. Julie Lokun, JD: A Visionary Leader Julie Lokun, JD, is the heart of The Mediacasters. As a lawyer turned media maven, she combines her analytical skills with a passion for storytelling to craft innovative campaigns that drive results. Her expertise in podcasting, PR, and strategic communications has helped countless entrepreneurs rise above the noise and establish themselves as leaders in their fields. Julie's track record of creating successful platforms, including the globally acclaimed Obsessed podcast and the annual Cre8tive Con conference, underscores her ability to build communities and spark meaningful conversations. A Community of Changemakers The Mediacasters isn't just a service provider—it's a community. Through collaborations with influencers, authors, and entrepreneurs, the company fosters a network where innovation thrives, and transformative ideas take root. By providing a stage for underrepresented voices and focusing on actionable results, The Mediacasters exemplifies the power of omni-media to drive change and tell the stories that matter most. Join the Movement Whether you're a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone with a story to tell, The Mediacasters is your partner in making your voice heard. Together, we'll build a world where authenticity leads, and innovation follows.

