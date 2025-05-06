WV Office of Energy Selects Everblue as Primary Training Provider for Home Energy Rebate Program

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to accelerate workforce development and energy efficiency, the West Virginia Office of Energy has partnered with Everblue to equip local contractors with the skills and certifications needed to participate in the state’s transformative energy programs — starting with the Home Energy Rebates initiative. Everblue, known for its expertise in software, program implementation and training, will deliver a robust lineup of no-cost courses designed to prepare contractors for long-term success in the energy economy.These training programs lead to nationally recognized certifications, endorsed by the West Virginia Office of Energy. The training requirements were developed with input from leading organizations, including the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, Building Performance Association, Home Builders Association of West Virginia and ASHRAE.To support specialization and comprehensive expertise, the initiative outlines clear career pathways, each with assigned courses tailored to specific roles. These pathways include Air Sealing and Installer Technician, Building Analyst, Single Family Energy Auditor, Energy Star Expert, Multifamily Energy Auditor, Commissioning Professional, Quality Control Expert and Solar Professional. This structured approach allows contractors to focus their training and develop deep expertise in their chosen area while contributing to a wide range of energy efficiency projects across West Virginia.Contractors who complete the full suite of training programs will earn the West Virginia Certified Energy Contractor (WVCEC) designation — a 430-hour curriculum covering OSHA 10, energy auditing, solar installation and 20+ other high-impact courses.In a significant boost to workforce development, the training programs are offered to contractors at no cost. Furthermore, contractors will receive a financial incentive for each certification earned, ranging from $500 to $2,000 depending on the certification's complexity and market value. This financial support aims to encourage broad participation and rapid skill enhancement within West Virginia's contractor community."We commend the West Virginia Office of Energy for their innovative vision and courageous commitment to funding this initiative,” said Laura Smailes, program manager at Everblue. “Their proactive approach to workforce development and energy efficiency sets a powerful example for other states to follow. This program demonstrates a clear understanding of how contractors contribute to a sustainable energy future for West Virginia.”Everblue will also manage the contractor application process, serving as the first point of contact for professionals interested in joining the state’s exclusive network of certified energy providers. Through a streamlined system, Everblue will collect and verify key documentation — including professional references, industry experience and current certifications — to ensure only qualified contractors are admitted and onboarded quickly.These certified contractors are poised to make a significant impact on West Virginia communities. By implementing energy-efficient upgrades, they will help West Virginia homeowners save money on their energy bills, improve the comfort and durability of their homes and enhance overall safety. Simultaneously, these contractors will increase their marketability, gain access to new business opportunities and contribute to a more sustainable and economically vibrant West Virginia.For more information about the West Virginia contractor training initiative, please email press@everbluetraining.com.About EverblueEverblue, a veteran-owned business, is a leading provider of software, program implementation and workforce development training designed to help individuals and organizations grow and thrive. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue offers high-quality training programs, both online and in-person, to build a skilled energy efficiency workforce. Additionally, Everblue’s award-winning software suite modernizes licensing, certification and eligibility processes, streamlining workflows for state and local government agencies. With a mission to help organizations make a lasting impact, Everblue provides scalable, efficient and transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at everbluetraining.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.