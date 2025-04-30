Lizanne Falsetto Hosts Exclusive Women’s Wellness Retreat, Debuts 'Vitality Framework' to Help Leaders Thrive in Chaos

The thinkThin® founder and Chair of YPO’s Global Health Network brings together 60 women for a science-backed experience focused on wellness and longevity.

I built the Vitality Framework because I had to live it [...] This isn’t just a theory, it's lived experience transformed into a framework for sustainable leadership and longevity.” — Lizanne Falsetto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 9, 2025, Lizanne Falsetto, global wellness pioneer, entrepreneur, and board member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, will host an exclusive, invitation-only Women’s Wellness Retreat at her private ranch in Ojai, California. The immersive gathering will bring together 60 female leaders for a day of connection, proactive health, and longevity practices.“I built the Vitality Framework because I had to live it,” said Falsetto, founder and wellness entrepreneur. “As a CEO, founder, and mother, I learned how to lead without burning out. This isn’t just a theory, it's lived experience transformed into a framework for sustainable leadership and longevity. And it’s time we shared it.”The retreat marks the official debut of Falsetto’s Vitality Framework, a five-pillar model created to help women take ownership of their wellness by blending science-backed tools with accessible daily rituals. The framework’s pillars include nourishment, motion, mindfulness, proactivity, and femininity.Attendees will engage in curated wellness experiences, hands-on workshops, and intimate fireside chats. They will also hear from a leading voice in women’s health, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, a triple board-certified endocrinologist, founder of New York Endocrinology, and specialist in hormonal balance, thyroid care, and longevity medicine.“Women's health deserves a new standard: one rooted in empowerment, education, and proactive care,” said Dr. Salas-Whalen. “I'm honored to join Lizanne and this extraordinary group of women to help reshape the conversation around longevity and vibrant living."“We’re thrilled to feature Dr. Rocio because she speaks to the heart of proactive health,” added Falsetto. “Her work redefines what’s possible for women looking to optimize their wellness at every life stage.”Reflecting the retreat’s emphasis on community and innovation, Falsetto will also spotlight two Southern California women-led wellness brands she has personally mentored: All Moringa, known for its nutrient-rich skincare and superfoods, and L’Ouest, a luxury haircare line rooted in clean, performance-driven formulations. Both companies embody the region’s natural approach to proactive well-being and will be featured throughout the retreat experience.About Lizanne FalsettoA visionary in health and food innovation, Lizanne Falsetto launched thinkThinprotein bars from her kitchen table, building it into a market leader before its acquisition by Glanbia in 2015. A sought-after advisor and speaker, she serves as the 2024 Chair of YPO’s Global Health and Wellness Network and has been featured in TIME, Forbes, Fast Company, and more. Learn more at lizannefalsetto.com

