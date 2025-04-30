Heveya®️x TODA Announces Dubai’s New Wellness Offering

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heveya, the eco-luxe sleep and wellness brand, has partnered with the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) to launch a year-long series of mind-body-soul experiences. The collaboration, titled TODA Wellness x Heveya– CloudMat Series, will kick off in May and take place in TODA’s immersive 360° dome, offering guests a holistic journey through sound, art, and wellness.The collaboration combines Heveya’s signature Cloud Mats, organic latex mats designed for ultimate comfort, with immersive visuals, soundscapes, and healing practices. The first session, launching on Friday 9 May 2025, will feature sound healing and breathwork led by certified sound therapist Vera Kamaeva. This sensory-rich session will incorporate crystal bowls, Tibetan chimes, and guided breathwork to release tension and restore balance.Health Nag, the UAE-based wellness brand, will also make a special appearance with a dedicated matcha bar, offering a unique wellness experience alongside the immersive offerings from Heveyaand TODA.Each session in the series will feature Heveya’s Cloud Mats, along with other eco-luxe wellness accessories, including organic eye masks, blankets, and pillows. Attendees will also receive thoughtfully curated goodie bags. This is not just another yoga class or breathwork session — it’s a complete sensory journey that blends nature with technology to support well-being and relaxation.“This series is all about stepping into a space where technology and nature meet, and where rest becomes a ritual,” says Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya“At TODA, we strive to create transformative experiences that leave a lasting impression. In collaboration with Heveya, we are offering a wellness journey that is artistic, intentional, and immersive,” shares Anna Lebedeva, Managing Director of TODA.The series will continue throughout May, featuring immersive yoga sessions with Seetal on 3 May and 17 May, along with 9D Breathwork Meditations on 8 May and 22 May. Each session will integrate visual artistry, immersive sound, and mindful movement into one unforgettable experience.For more information, visit Heveya’s website: www.heveya.ae or follow @heveyaae on Instagram.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About HeveyaHeveyais a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveyacombines comfort with sustainability. Committed to the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.About Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)Located in the heart of Dubai at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is the region’s first fully immersive, multi-sensory experience space. Set within a 360° projection dome, TODA brings together the worlds of visual art, music, and technology to create unforgettable journeys through sound and light. From digital exhibitions and live performances to wellness experiences and VR explorations, TODA transforms traditional storytelling into an interactive adventure for all ages. With a mission to inspire, connect, and spark creativity, TODA redefines how art and culture are experienced in the modern world.

