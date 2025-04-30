Squaretalk Deepens Security Infrastructure with AI Voice Analytics, Brute-Force Defense & Enterprise-Grade Compliance

AI-driven Fraud Prevention (source: Squaretalk)

The platform acts on meeting the needs for real-time monitoring, credential security, and audit-ready transparency as cyber risks and compliance pressure rise.

Security isn’t just a policy. It’s a principle that must be built into every process — from login protocols to voice call analytics.” — Elie Rubin, CEO Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a week where Iran confirmed repelling a large-scale cyberattack on government and Telecom infrastructure, Squaretalk, a global CPaaS and unified communications provider, announces the results of a significant upgrade to its security platform, designed to meet the urgent cybersecurity needs of modern enterprises.

According to Reuters, the Iranian government's digital systems came under nationwide cyber assault on April 28, forcing authorities to isolate network segments to prevent damage. The scale and intent of the attack made headlines not just because of its geopolitical weight, but because of what it signals: a dramatic rise in the frequency, sophistication, and scale of cyber threats — spanning industries, borders, and sectors.

It’s against this backdrop that Squaretalk now reveals the results of its Q1 2025 platform update, featuring advanced protections at both the infrastructure and application levels, together with upcoming capabilities focused on fraud prevention and scam detection — a move aimed not at reaction, but at anticipation, empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats

What happened in Iran this week is a powerful reminder: even nations can be digitally shaken,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “Security isn’t just a policy. It’s a principle that must be built into every process — from login protocols to voice call analytics. Our job at Squaretalk is to make that security accessible, scalable, and proactive for the companies who need it most. That’s why we’ve worked closely with clients across the fintech sector — where safeguarding sensitive financial and customer data is non-negotiable — to shape platform features that prioritize security, anticipate threats, and embed fraud prevention into every layer of the system.

During the first quarter of 2025, Squaretalk’s newly deployed AI Voice Analytics and Access Protection Engine detected and blocked over 3,000 attempted fraudulent signups and bot-driven access attempts. These attacks targeted user onboarding forms, login endpoints, and API access surfaces — the same vulnerabilities exploited in many recent global attacks.

“These aren’t attacks specifically on your organization,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “They’re automated, opportunistic, and designed to find the weakest links — in any system, any company, any country. The question isn’t if you’re targeted. The question is whether you’re prepared.”

Squaretalk’s security architecture was developed in close partnership with enterprise customers from highly regulated industries that handle sensitive customer data, ensuring rapid deployment in under 60 days and alignment with rigorous standards such as ISO 27001. The result is a fortified environment where risk is managed by design, delivering features like login and access protection, with brute-force detection, blocking repeated failed login attempts, geo/IP controls for access limitations and session auto-logout, password governance through mandatory complexity, 90-day expiration rules and full-stack access logging including an export-ready audit trail for every login attempt and session, logging user identity, geolocation or IP source.

These features help customers satisfy internal security team requirements and external frameworks including GDPR, SOC2, AML, and HIPAA.

To support the companies with global, hybrid teams, Squaretalk now provides also region-restricted access for agent, masked customer information for BPOs and offshore centers, granular role-based data visibility for sensitive interactions and seamless compliance audit preparation across continents

Beyond Protection: AI-Powered Detection and Insight

With the upcoming product launch of Squaretalk’s new contact center platform and its Intelligent Conversational Analytics module, the platform will gain further capabilities through keyword tagging for compliance and risk triggers, voice transcription and sentiment scoring across voice, WhatsApp, and messaging.

