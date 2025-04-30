ATD Middle East Conference 2025 Examines New Era of Talent Development

ATD Middle East Conference 2025 is the premier platform for L&D decision makers from government, public sector, and state-owned entities across the region” — Sidh N.C, director of QnA International

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Annual ATD Middle East Conference will take place on June 17–18, 2025 in Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, UAE Abu Dhabi, UAE.Bringing together the region’s top learning and development (L&D) professionals, talent strategists, and workforce transformation experts from diverse industries, and in collaboration with QnA International, this event shapes the future of work across the Middle East. Under the theme “EXPerience First: The New Era of Talent Development,” ATD Middle East Conference 2025, with Cultural and Destination Partner, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, will showcase cutting-edge strategies, innovative technologies, and experiential learning approaches that redefine workforce growth and capability-building.“The Middle East learning and development landscape is evolving rapidly, and traditional approaches to workplace learning are yielding to innovative technologies, shifting learner preferences, and evolving educational strategies,” said Tony Bingham, president and CEO of ATD. “This immersive learning experience will explore new innovations in the future of L&D.”ATD Middle East Conference 2025, provides a full week of unique learning where attendees can join an exclusive AI Workshop and ATD Certificate Program. These in-depth, practical learning experiences will take place June 16, 19, and 20.“ATD Middle East Conference 2025 is the premier platform for L&D decision makers from government, public sector, and state-owned entities across the region,” Sidh N.C, director of QnA International, said. “It’s where the future of workforce growth and development takes shape—through dynamic discussions, cutting-edge solutions, and shared best practices. Join us for a transformative week of connection, collaboration, and celebration, as we embrace the UAE’s innovations and redefine the future of learning and development.”To register and participate in this transformative experience, visit atdme.com/.The 2025 edition of ATD Middle East is set to be a transformative experience for HR, L&D, and talent development professionals across the region, as it returns with a future-forward theme focused on “EXPerience First: The New Era of Talent Development.” This year’s agenda will spotlight the intersection of people, purpose, and progress—equipping organizations with the tools to drive agility, embed inclusive leadership, and harness the power of technology responsibly. As workforce dynamics shift at an unprecedented pace, ATD ME 2025 promises to offer actionable insights and global best practices that help redefine how talent is developed and empowered in a digital-first era.Adding star power to the program is an exceptional line-up of speakers, led by Opening Keynote speaker this year is Dan Pontefract, 5-time award-winning author and globally recognized leadership strategist. Joining him on stage will be Sue Lam, VP of People Insights, Strategy & Culture at The Coca-Cola Company, whose work shapes the culture of one of the world’s most iconic brands. From Google’s own learning visionary, John Atwood, to Dr. Wei Wang, Senior Global Director at the Association for Talent Development, and Philippa Penfold, a renowned thought leader in HR technology and responsible AI—these speakers reflect the breadth and depth of expertise set to take center stage. With leading sponsors including HNI and Mercer, Leoron, Coursera, Brainquil, Third Term amongst many others already on board, and new strategic partnerships in the works, this year’s ATD ME is poised to be the region’s most influential gathering for people development.About ATDThe Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports TD professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.For more information, visit td.org.About QnA InternationalQnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for more than a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training—ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources—QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.Media Contact:Urvashi Kadam urvashi@therevelationconsultancy.com +971503570206Kim Lauren service@therevelationconsultancy.com +971563840215

