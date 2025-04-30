Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,709 in the last 365 days.

Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Labour Day and Buddha’s Birthday

MACAU, April 30 - In view of Labour Day and the Buddha’s Birthday, the specialist outpatient services (including all specialist outpatient clinics, the Imagiology Centre, blood drawing and specimen collection services) and international medical services of the Macao Union Medical Center will be closed on 1 May (Thursday) and 5 May (Monday).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Labour Day and Buddha’s Birthday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more