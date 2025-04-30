London Real Founder Brian Rose Fights Modrick Buck at Crypto Fight Night: A Battle Beyond Boxing

London Real Founder Brian Rose Fights Modrick Buck at Crypto Fight Night

Brian Rose enters the ring at Crypto Fight Night in Dubai, fighting for visionaries, risk-takers, and the bold: stream it live via London Real.

There’s no more talk. No more posturing. Just heart, will, and the courage to dare greatly” — Brian Rose

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, broadcaster, and digital finance advocate Brian Rose is set to enter the ring at Crypto Fight Night in Dubai, facing off against rising fighter Modrick Buck in a high-stakes bout that promises to be more than just a test of physical strength: it’s a symbolic clash representing resilience, vision, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

With just hours remaining until the bell rings, Rose has made it clear: this fight is about more than winning or losing. “This is the arena,” Rose said in a statement shared with his global audience. “I’m walking in with purpose, intent, and a fire that can’t be extinguished. This moment is bigger than just me.”

Drawing inspiration from the iconic words of Theodore Roosevelt, Rose has embraced the philosophy of daring greatly, fighting not only for victory, but for the builders, innovators, and risk-takers who shape the future. “I fight for the champions who keep getting up. For the ones who’ve been doubted, dismissed, and told they were too early or too much,” he declared. “This is a statement. About standing for something. About going all in.”

Known for founding and hosting London Real, Rose has built a global platform dedicated to challenging mainstream narratives and empowering independent voices. Now, he's stepping into a different kind of spotlight—one where sweat, grit, and courage speak louder than words.

His bout against musician and boxer Modrick Buck represents a defining moment for both the man and the mission he stands behind: to inspire individuals to face their fears, take risks, and pursue excellence in all areas of life.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Crypto Fight Night merges the adrenaline of combat sports with the disruptive spirit of blockchain and Web3 culture. It is a celebration of innovation, audacity, and the human will to persevere. The event will be available to watch globally, offering fans around the world a front-row seat to witness what Rose promises will be a night to remember.

“There’s no more talk. No more posturing. Just heart, will, and the courage to dare greatly,” Rose said. “Win or lose, I’ll leave everything I have in that ring.”

Tickets for Crypto Fight Night are still available for those in Dubai, and live streaming access is offered through London Real for global fans eager to tune in. Whether you're a combat sports enthusiast, a crypto pioneer, or simply someone who believes in the power of pushing boundaries, this is a moment you won’t want to miss.

Join the movement. Witness the fight. Be in the arena.

For streaming access and more information, visit https://londonreal.tv/tickets

For streaming access and more information, visit https://londonreal.tv/tickets

or visit https://londonreal.tv/crypto-fight-week/ to watch the stream live.

