Intertec Reimagines the Future of Asset Management with AI & IoT at Hexagon EAM Connect+ India 2025

From smart inspections to ESG-ready insights, Intertec demonstrates how innovation drives smarter decisions across asset-intensive sectors.

The future of asset management is smart, sustainable, and data-driven—and we’re enabling organizations to lead with intelligence, agility, and purpose.” — Venkatesan S., Director - EAM & IoT, Intertec Systems

MUMBAI, INDIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Softwares Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital transformation partner and Hexagon Premier Channel Partner , proudly participated as a Platinum Sponsor at Hexagon EAM Connect+ India 2025 on April 15, 2025. The event, held at the Trident Hotel, Mumbai, brought together imminent leaders and forward-thinking decision-makers to explore the next frontier of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) through AI, IoT, and automation.Intertec used the platform to articulate a clear vision for the evolution of asset management—one that prioritizes intelligence, adaptability, and long-term value. By integrating next-gen technologies with Hexagon’s robust EAM capabilities, Intertec is equipping organizations to anticipate challenges, act decisively, and align asset strategies with broader sustainability and performance goals.One of the standout moments from the event was Intertec’s live demo of its AI-powered Smart Glass solution for field inspections. Designed for hands-free, voice-guided use in real-world conditions, the Smart Glass allowed attendees to experience how field teams can:• Reduce the risk and cost in operations by having access to SME’s in centralized control centres virtually• Leverage video AI to detect anomalies to assist the inspection quality• Navigate inspection checklists via voice commands• Boost safety, reduce manual errors, and accelerate complianceThe demonstration underscored Intertec’s commitment to innovative field solutions that blend augmented reality, AI, and remote collaboration to transform how inspections are conducted—especially in sectors like utilities, transport & aviation, cities, and manufacturing.“Intertec has always been at the forefront of delivering practical innovation,” said Venkatesan S., Director - EAM & IoT, Intertec Systems. “Our participation in Hexagon EAM Connect+ India 2025 was about showing what’s next in asset management—from AI-driven field inspections to sustainability-focused analytics—and how we’re empowering organizations to take that leap.”While the Smart Glass stole the spotlight, Intertec also engaged attendees with insights on its broader EAM expertise and solution portfolio, including:• Drone-based inspections for hard-to-reach or hazardous assets• Mobile workforce management to digitize and optimize field tasks• Predictive analytics and asset performance management for proactive maintenance• Sustainability and ESG reporting to meet compliance and operational goalsIntertec’s presence reinforced its credentials as a trusted partner for over 100 successful EAM implementations over 25 years, backed by a global footprint. From public sector infrastructure to utilities, transport, and manufacturing, Intertec continues to help organizations modernize operations and make smarter, data-driven decisions.“We’re committed to helping enterprises reimagine outcomes by shifting from reactive maintenance models to predictive, intelligent, and sustainable operations. By combining Hexagon’s powerful EAM platform with our tailored innovations, we empower customers to unlock tangible business outcomes—whether it’s increased uptime, reduced costs or enhanced decision-making, and ESG alignment,” said Akshay Dasani, Director – India Business, Intertec Softwares Pvt. Ltd.About Intertec Softwares:Established in 1991, Intertec Softwares Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centres and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.For more information on Intertec Softwares and its EAM & IoT capabilities, please visit https://intertecsystems.com/services/smart-asset-performance-and-predictive-maintenance/

