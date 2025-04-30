Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025: Fostering Sustainable Growth through Strategic Hong Kong-Indonesia Collaboration

Group photo at the Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025, themed “Fostering Sustainable Growth through Strategic Hong Kong–Indonesia Collaboration. Group photo at the Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025, themed “Fostering Sustainable Growth through Strategic Hong Kong–Indonesia Collaboration. Group photo at the Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025, themed “Fostering Sustainable Growth through Strategic Hong Kong–Indonesia Collaboration. Panel Discussion on “Navigating Growth and Sustainability in Indonesia.” From left to right: Mr Gabriel Wong (Co-Founder, MVGX), Mr Edwin Hartanto (Head of Carbon Trading Development, IDX), Dr Dendi Ramdani (Head of Industry and Regional Research, Office Ms Lily Hong, CEO and Co-Founder of MVGX (in white top and red pants, left), engaging in discussion with attendees at the Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025 event.

Co-organised by IDX, NUS Business School, MVGX, and BDO in Indonesia, the event spotlighted cross-sector efforts for sustainable, impactful investing.

Cross-country and cross-sector collaboration is crucial to accelerate the adoption of green technologies and the achievement of net-zero targets.” — Mr Gabriel Wong, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MVGX

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Investment Outlook 2025: Hong Kong-Indonesia Partnership for Sustainable Growth is a strategic forum that brings together leading Hong Kong and China listed companies and key stakeholders in Indonesia. This event aims to drive sustainable economic growth through mutually beneficial partnerships between two dynamic markets in Asia: Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The event was jointly organised by Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the National University of Singapore Business School Executive Education, MVGX Tech Pte Ltd (MVGX), and BDO in Indonesia. The synergy among these academic institutions, green technology players, and leading professional firms reflects a multidisciplinary approach towards creating sustainable and impactful investment solutions.

As the largest economy in Southeast Asia and a key ASEAN member, Indonesia continues to demonstrate strong appeal to international investors. With a young population, expanding middle class, and abundant natural resources, the country offers vast investment opportunities across various sectors. To accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth, Indonesia is actively welcoming foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hong Kong companies, known for their financial strength, business innovation, and global networks, can play a significant role in supporting Indonesia's growth. This event, held at the Indonesia Stock Exchange, served as a platform to connect Indonesia's immense potential with entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, creating opportunities for in-depth dialogue, strategic networking, and long-term business collaboration.

Opened with remarks by Mr. Iman Rachman, the President Director of IDX. In his address, Mr. Iman Rachman conveyed, "We believe that the synergy established today will significantly support one of the IDX's strategic initiatives concerning Regional Synergy and Connectivity. Hong Kong itself is one of the countries that has active collaboration between exchanges through the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). The IDX obtained mutual recognition from HKEX in 2023, wherein HKEX acknowledged the IDX as a Recognised Stock Exchange (RSE)."

The event continued with a discussion session between the attendees and several speakers, including Mr. Edwin Hartanto (Head of Carbon Trading Development at the IDX), Dr. Dendi Ramdani Ph.D., (Head of Industry and Research Department, PT Bank Mandiri), Mr. Tigor M. Siahaan (Vice Chairman for Financing and Banking Industry, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mr. Bernardus Djonoputro (CEO of Rebana Metropolitan Area), Ms. Lesly Goh (Senior Technology Advisor of World Bank), Mr. Gabriel Wong (Executive Director and Co-Founder of MVGX), and Mr. Rangga Iman (Advisory Partner, BDO in Indonesia).

The discussion session at the event, themed "Navigating Growth and Sustainability in Indonesia: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road to Net Zero," explored three key areas. First, banking and investment opportunities in Indonesia, with a focus on the rapid growth of digital banking, financing opportunities, and the role of financial institutions in supporting sustainable economic development. Second, decarbonisation and sustainability in Indonesia, including the government's commitment to carbon emission reduction and the adoption of green technologies. Third, the challenges of doing business in Indonesia, encompassing regulatory issues, logistics, and strategies for understanding and navigating the local cultural and market context.

Mr. Gabriel Wong, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MVGX, observed, "Indonesia has enormous potential to become a regional leader in the transition towards a low-carbon economy. Cross-country and cross-sector collaboration is crucial to accelerate the adoption of green technologies and the achievement of net-zero targets."

Meanwhile, Mr. Rangga Iman, Advisory Partner at BDO in Indonesia, emphasised in his presentation, "In doing business in Indonesia, understanding the local context and building strong relationships with local stakeholders are key. Challenges such as regulatory complexity or cultural differences can be overcome with adaptive and collaborative strategies."

“National University of Singapore Business School Executive Education is proud to partner Hong Kong University Business School to unite key business leaders from Hong Kong, China, Singapore and Indonesia through this landmark event, fostering cross-border collaboration and investment,” said Prof. Edward Tay, Head of CET & Education at the Asian Institute of Digital Finance, NUS. “By partnering with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), BDO in Indonesia, and MVGX, we are strengthening financial and corporate ties between senior executives of listed companies and Indonesia’s dynamic business community.”

“With our thought leadership, we will shape the future of business in the region to unlock new opportunities and drive strategic growth across Asia," added Prof. Tay.

Through this event, it is hoped that long-term cooperation will be fostered, driving an increase in foreign direct investment, national economic growth, and the strengthening of closer and more sustainable Hong Kong-Indonesia bilateral relations.

About MVGX

MVGX, a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group and headquartered in Singapore, is a pioneer in sustainability compliance solutions across seven key markets in Asia-Pacific, with a growing presence. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including digital measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), regulatory compliance reporting, carbon credit advisory and trading, capacity building, and access to green finance.

Leveraging proprietary AI inference models and the region’s most extensive emissions factor database, MVGX streamlines sustainability compliance, making it simpler, scalable, and seamless. Our plug and play solutions enable businesses to lower the cost of regulatory compliance while unlocking capital —whether by securing green finance or monetising carbon credits.

Discover how MVGX is shaping the future of sustainability compliance at www.mvgx.com.

About BDO in Indonesia

BDO in Indonesia is part of BDO International, one of the world’s largest networks of public accounting, tax, and advisory firms. We serve our clients from over 1,800 offices in 166 countries and territories around the world supported by 119,611 professionals worldwide.

With deep expertise in sustainability compliance, BDO in Indonesia supports businesses in navigating ESG regulations and integrating responsible business practices. Beyond supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of ESG regulations and integrating responsible business practices, BDO in Indonesia actively assists organisations in identifying, developing, and realising value from their sustainable business practices. This includes exploring opportunities to enhance operational efficiencies, attract impact investment, strengthen brand reputation, and foster innovation through sustainable initiatives.

About NUS Business School

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School is known for providing management thought leadership from an Asian perspective, enabling its students and corporate partners to leverage global knowledge and Asian insights.

The school has consistently received top rankings in the Asia-Pacific region by independent publications and agencies, such as The Financial Times, Economist Intelligence Unit, and QS Top MBA, in recognition of the quality of its programmes, faculty research and graduates.

The school is accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System), endorsements that the school has met the highest standards for business education. The school is also a member of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Executive MBA Council, Partnership in Management (PIM) and CEMS (Community of European Management Schools).

For more information, please visit bschool.nus.edu.sg, or go to the BIZBeat portal, which showcases the School’s research.



