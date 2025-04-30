Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B30001049

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                            

STATION:  Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 2024 – April 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: James D. Sears                                              

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Frederick W. Hoyt

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 15, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks began an investigation on James D. Sears (49) for the crime of false pretenses. Through investigation, it was discovered that Sears had defrauded another party through a failure to pay off a snowmobile that he purchased over the course of 18 months, with an amount of $1,800 still owed. It was discovered that the snowmobile was in Sear’s possession and was resold to another party using forged documents. Sears was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on June 9, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of false pretenses.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 – 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

