Shaftsbury Barracks - False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B30001049
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 2024 – April 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: James D. Sears
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Frederick W. Hoyt
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 15, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks began an investigation on James D. Sears (49) for the crime of false pretenses. Through investigation, it was discovered that Sears had defrauded another party through a failure to pay off a snowmobile that he purchased over the course of 18 months, with an amount of $1,800 still owed. It was discovered that the snowmobile was in Sear’s possession and was resold to another party using forged documents. Sears was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on June 9, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of false pretenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 – 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
