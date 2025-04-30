Submit Release
UPCOMING IFMS SYSTEMS UPGRADE 02 – 05 May 2025

The Department of Finance is committed to modernizing our financial system to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in managing public resources. As part of this commitment, we are scheduled to initiate Phase 1 of our system upgrade.

System Downtime:

Start Date: Friday. 02 May 2025, at midday

End Date: Monday, 05 May 2025

During this period, the financial system will be unavailable. We anticipate that the upgraded system will provide improved performance and better user experience for all stakeholders.

In preparation for this upgrade, we kindly urge all National Departments, Sub-National Governments, Statutory Bodies, and Public Health Authorities (PHA) and all IFMS users to process any urgent payments before Friday, 2″ May 2025 (Midday). The system will be back on Monday 05 May 2025.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this crucial phase of enhancement. For any inquiries, please contact the Department of Finance on;

Email: service_deskefinance.gov.pg.

Phone/WhatsApp: (675) 7412 6418

