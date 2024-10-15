Submit Release
Application for 2025 Graduate Development Program

Are you keen on building your career within a central government agency?

Be part of the esteemed government agency that offers graduates a challenging work environment and values your contribution to the people of Papua New Guinea.

The Graduate Development program is a 12 month program that offers graduates with employment, hands on experience and professional development in various functional areas of the public service.

See eligibility criteria on the flyer or Email: training@finance.gov.pg/ Phone: 3011424 Visit our Graduate Program page: www.finance.gov.pg/graduate-program/ for more information.

Application opens from 04th – 22nd Nov 2024.

