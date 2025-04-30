Treasury briefs media on 2025 Budget technical process that must take place, 30 Apr
The National Treasury will host a media briefing at the GCIS Media Centre to explain the technical process that must now be undertaken regarding the 2025 Budget.
The briefing will be led by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, supported by Deputy Ministers Masondo and Sarupen, and Director-General Dr Duncan Pieterse.
Details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 30 April 2025
Time: 12:00 -13:00
Venue: GCIS Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House,1035 Francis Baard Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Please RSVP to Media@treasury.gov.za.
