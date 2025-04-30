Treasury briefs media on 2025 Budget technical process that must take place, 30 Apr

The National Treasury will host a media briefing at the GCIS Media Centre to explain the technical process that must now be undertaken regarding the 2025 Budget.

The briefing will be led by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, supported by Deputy Ministers Masondo and Sarupen, and Director-General Dr Duncan Pieterse.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Time: 12:00 -13:00

Venue: GCIS Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House,1035 Francis Baard Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Please RSVP to Media@treasury.gov.za.

#GovZAUpdates