Senate Bill 649 Printer's Number 705

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - (1) A person who violates this section is guilty of a
misdemeanor of the first degree.
(2) A person who violates this section through
involvement in a scheme to defraud, coerce or commit theft of
monetary assets or property is guilty of a felony of the
third degree.
(c) Exceptions.--This section shall not apply to:
(1) an instance of satire, parody, commentary, criticism
or works that relate to a matter of public interest or have
political or newsworthy value; or
(2) a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance
of the law enforcement officer's official duties.
(d) Affirmative defense.--It is an affirmative defense to
prosecution that the defendant took reasonable action to place
viewers or listeners of the forged digital likeness on notice
that the forged digital likeness was not genuine.
(e) Construction.--This section shall not be construed to
restrict the ability of a person to detect, prevent, respond to
or protect against security incidents, identity theft, fraud,
harassment, malicious or deceptive activities or any illegal
activity, preserve the integrity or security of systems or
investigate, report or prosecute persons responsible for the
action.
(f) Definition.--As used in this section, the term "forged
digital likeness" means a computer-generated visual
representation of an actual and identifiable individual or audio
recording of an actual and identifiable individual's voice that:
(1) has been created, adapted or modified to closely
resemble a genuine visual representation or audio record of
the individual;
