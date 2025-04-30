Widely listening to public opinions and integrating suggestions to implement construction plan of Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp

MACAU, April 30 - In regard to the construction of the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) listened to public opinions by successively organising 19 seminars targeting various sectors, visiting 32 primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, and giving face-to-face introduction to over 6,400 teachers and students over the past period. In addition, close to 5,500 valid questionnaires were collected from the questionnaire survey for quantitative analysis of various opinions. With integration of the views and in-depth analysis, IAM made adjustments and optimisation of the design and construction of the camp site, and the construction plan of the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp 2025 was eventually formulated.

In order to widely listen to the needs from various sectors of the society, children, teenagers and students for outdoor training venues and leisure space for family fun, and to establish a leisure activity space for all age groups and an outdoor training base for the youth that meet the needs of the society and belong to the public of Macao, IAM organised 19 seminars successively to have in-depth exchange and discussions with the Members of the Legislative Assembly, different consultative organisations, as well as groups of construction and building, social welfare, recreation and sports, youth and other sectors and age groups. Among them, over 90% of speakers present at the seminars agreed on the deepened plan of the adventure camp and they were concerned about the time of establishment of the project for public use.

In addition, IAM also visited 32 primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in Macao to directly listen to the opinions from over 6,400 teachers and students. Moreover, the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau was authorised to conduct a survey for primary and secondary students in Macao, and 5,487 valid questionnaires were received. Close to 30% of the respondents considered the existing exercise facilities for the youth in Macao as “relatively insufficient” or “very insufficient”. 35% of the respondents considered the adequacy of facilities as “normal”, and 80% of them indicated their intention to visit the adventure camp after its establishment.

The opinions collected from the seminars and schools were in favour of the establishment of the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp in general, and attention was paid on the future management of the camp site, auxiliary facilities, transport arrangements and other issues. There were opinions hoping to ensure the prudent use of public funds and reduce the budget as far as possible on the premise of keeping the facilities and not lowering the construction quality. The representatives of professional sectors were concerned about the low-lying location of the camp site and reminded IAM to make proper preparations for heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. In addition, the representatives of youth, education and professional sectors all supported the full utilisation of valuable land resources with better integration and optimisation of the facilities near Hac Sá to elevate the quality of ecology and greening of the district, with the aim of establishing a diversified outdoor activity space that meets the future development needs for the youth in Macao.