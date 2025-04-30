New Poetry Anthology 'Raw Motherhood' Available on Amazon just in time for Mother's Day — Featuring 100+ Poets

Raw Motherhood: A Collection of Poems and Prose to Honor the Joy and Pain in the Journey Elayna Fernandez - Bestselling and Award-Winning Author of Dancing with Death

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In time for Mother's Day, a groundbreaking anthology that honors every nuance of motherhood has officially launched. Raw Motherhood : A Collection of Poems and Prose to Honor the Joy and Pain in the Journey — compiled by bestselling poet and award-winning storyteller Elayna Fernández — is now available on Amazon This deeply stirring collection brings together the voices of over 100 inspired poets and storytellers, from ages 5 to 85, in an unforgettable tapestry of truth, vulnerability, and healing. Raw Motherhood invites readers to celebrate the breathtaking joys, grieve the heartbreaking losses, and embrace the full, raw experience of what it means to mother, to be mothered, or to long for mothering.“Motherhood is not one story — it is a million heartbeats, both broken and whole,” says Elayna Fernández. “This collection is a safe place to honor all of it.”Through radically honest poems, prose, and personal stories, Raw Motherhood serves as a soulful keepsake — a timeless gift for mothers, daughters, sons, and anyone who seeks to honor the beauty and complexity of mothering across generations and cultures.Why Readers Are Falling in Love with Raw Motherhood:A Soul-Stirring Keepsake — A celebration and mourning, a longing and a loving, wrapped into one powerful collection.Radically Real and Cathartic — A sanctuary for readers to reflect on messy, magical, and meaningful moments.Healing and Inspiring — A heartfelt companion for navigating the realities of motherhood, grief, and growth.Featured Poets and Poems:A Journey of Heartbeats, by Farrah AbrahamBe the Child, by Mirella AceboGod’s Plan for Me, by Lynda Sloan AllenEvery Mother, Every Daughter Lives in Me, by Carmen T. AlvarezFrom Heat to Heart: Saturday Afternoons in the Kitchen with Mom, by Stephanie L. AndersonIn the Quiet of the Night, by Rebecca BainesTraveling With You, by Angela BarnardThe Father Wound, by Katie BenwayThe Circle of Life, by Anna BerardiBernie, by Maria Lizza BowenYou Arrived on a Beam of Light, by Amy Bright[p][s]aved, by Phoebe CamillettiFrom Tears of Blood to Tears of Joy, by Rosa Cao LiuI Miss My Mom, by Michelle ChalmersLean on Me, by Jacquie ChandlerStarlight, by Anna ChapmanI Sit in Awe, by Rasheen J. ChatmonSons, by Suzanne CiardellaMy Gifts, by Ailsa E. ClawsonMy Mother, My Queen, by Viva CruzYou Are Awesome, by Lesia DavidsonOnce and Forever, by Jahidah DiaabDolly, by Alice DoughtyMom Song, by Melissa EllenDeliverance, By Elayna FernándezYou Gave Me Superpowers, by Eliana FernándezMothers, by Elydia FernándezMy Mother Is Better Than Your Mother, by James B. FlahertyThe Shoulders I Stand On, by Kayla FreyI Never Knew the Word Mom Meant Love, by Lorena P. FreyChildless Mother, by Nayeli Garci-CrespoIn the Echoes of Motherhood, by Michelle D. GarrettBetty, by Paul Gencarella Jr.Mi Querida Suegra, Eres Mi Tesoro: Dearest Mom, You are My Treasure, by Amy-Louise GoldbergThe Mothers In My Life, by JO GonzalezHeld, by Micheline GreenA Mother's Love Found, Lost and Found Again, by Lisa GunsbergWhy? Because I'm a Mom Too, by Kris HapgoodMy Legacy to You, by Kimberly HarmsA Mother’s Unyielding Light, by Becca HeisselMa, by Juan Sebastian HerreraA Mother’s Sacrifice (I will do it again), by Latasha HobbsBrown Skin, by Natasha IckesHeavenbound, by Britt Ivy BoiceTo The Divine, I Need A Sign, by Summer JeanMama’s Mom Mom & Mommy, by Donna Sue JohnsonThere’s No Time to Hide, by Leah JohnsonMy Mother Has Always Been There, by Tony JonesHow Much Love?, by Damien JudeThrough A Mother’s Eyes, by Holli KenleyLearning to Let Go: A Mother’s Journey, by Reinhard & Emilee KlettWhat is a mom?, by Tina KoopersmithMotherhood in the RAW!, by Christina Michele KopaczewskiMountain Mama, by Sara Levana SchoenUntitled, by Sabrina LindnerI’m Still Here, by Michelle Livingston ThorstadWhispers of Healing, by Eartha Aisha LoweThe Name You Never Loved, by Adeline LuciaRemember, by Jamie MagnantThis is the Woman, by Ann-Marie MaloneyA Mother’s Journey, A Son’s Tribute, by Julien Dimitri MartinsonMy Dear Mother, by Linn McKeownA Mother’s Love, by Zelantia MedinaHey Black Woman, by Simone E. MuschettDancing Dichotomy into Harmony, by Erika NabuursMother Poem, by Danny Elizabeth NeifertJudgment’s Shadow, by Leslie NobleHoly Burials, by Christine Lynn NortonI Didn't Know, by Mary OKnights, Unarmored, by Annalise Oatman TaylorEven Though, by Tiffani PatlánPower of Mother’s Love, by Paula C. PerezThe Truth About Mother's Day, by Kim PetersonA Mother’s Greatest Gift, by Silvana PimentelGaby, can you make a wish for me?, by Nana PonceleonMiss Reba, by Douglas PoseyAwakening to Love, by Beth Rose PowellI Can Feel Your Sadness, by Stacey PowellsIn Case You Missed It, by Julie RadlauerI Am The Strength, by Aruna RamamurthyThe Good Enough Mom, by Dawn RichardI Am Beautiful, by Chara RodrigueraOde to my Sun, by S. Brooke RomanMotherhood is Resilience, by Stephanie ShafferHolding Hands, Traci ShannonUnder the Queen’s Crown, by J. Lynn ShermanMotherhood in the Modern Age, by Stacey SilbermanGod’s Will, Not Mine, by Margie SimmsFly Butterfly Fly, by Elizabeth SittonOde to My Middle Son, by Linda Dee SmithThrough Pain, She Rises, by Preethi SrinivasThe Loss and Love of Motherhood, by Dianne StephensHalf Moon, by Sabrina StratfordSeen Through the Struggle: A Note to Special Needs Moms, by Michelle D. SwaneyMotherhood for the Man, by Istvan SzentmikoliDappled, by Juliet J. TrailLoving and Letting Love, by Gabriele V.The Whole Love, by Bobby Jo ValentineIn Your Womb, by Alejandra ValenzuelaFrom Shadows to Light: A Mother’s Journey, by Riya WangSome Tree Stands While Others Fall, by Jeffrey WeissA Message From My Boy, by Donna WexlerDear Daughter, by Chasity WildeLove From My Mother, by Madi WoodGiver with Gratitude, by Sheri L. WoodMama, Mama, Mama, by Sharmeen YousafWhether you are celebrating, grieving, remembering, or healing, Raw Motherhood promises to touch your soul and remind you that you are never alone on this journey. Every piece is a testament to the universal yet deeply personal nature of motherhood.Purchase Raw Motherhood today at https://amzn.to/3GJCdCm and begin your own journey of reflection, connection, and healing.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Elayna Fernández, please contact elayna@thepositivemom.com.To learn more about the Raw Poetry series, visit TransformationalStorytellers.com.About Dr. Elayna FernándezPresidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for her commitment to empowering people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole, Dr. Elayna Fernández has been an influential Storyteller and Story Strategist for over 20 years. As a Student of Pain and multiple-trauma survivor, she has spoken on prestigious stages worldwide, including TEDx and the United Nations. She’s the bestselling author of The Gifts of Pain series , creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytellers, and visionary behind the Transformational STORYtellers Community, where she teaches impact-centered leaders how to harness the power of storytelling to invite transformation.Dr. Elayna’s work has been featured in global media, including FORBES, The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, SUCCESS Magazine, Inc., Authority Magazine, KTLA, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Yahoo!, CNN en Español, the CW, Real Leaders, Entrepreneur on Fire, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, Univision, Thrive Global, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, BRAINZ Magazine, Despierta America, and more! She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com. She’s also been named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA and one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders, and a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine.To learn more about Fernandez and her work, visit thepositivemom.com/ef, connect on LinkedIn, and follow her @thepositivemom

