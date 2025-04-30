New Poetry Anthology 'Raw Motherhood' Available on Amazon just in time for Mother's Day — Featuring 100+ Poets
Just released! "Raw Motherhood: A Collection of Poems and Prose to Honor the Joy and Pain in the Journey" features 100+ poets, compiled by Dr. Elayna Fernandez.FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for Mother's Day, a groundbreaking anthology that honors every nuance of motherhood has officially launched. Raw Motherhood: A Collection of Poems and Prose to Honor the Joy and Pain in the Journey — compiled by bestselling poet and award-winning storyteller Elayna Fernández — is now available on Amazon.
This deeply stirring collection brings together the voices of over 100 inspired poets and storytellers, from ages 5 to 85, in an unforgettable tapestry of truth, vulnerability, and healing. Raw Motherhood invites readers to celebrate the breathtaking joys, grieve the heartbreaking losses, and embrace the full, raw experience of what it means to mother, to be mothered, or to long for mothering.
“Motherhood is not one story — it is a million heartbeats, both broken and whole,” says Elayna Fernández. “This collection is a safe place to honor all of it.”
Through radically honest poems, prose, and personal stories, Raw Motherhood serves as a soulful keepsake — a timeless gift for mothers, daughters, sons, and anyone who seeks to honor the beauty and complexity of mothering across generations and cultures.
Why Readers Are Falling in Love with Raw Motherhood:
A Soul-Stirring Keepsake — A celebration and mourning, a longing and a loving, wrapped into one powerful collection.
Radically Real and Cathartic — A sanctuary for readers to reflect on messy, magical, and meaningful moments.
Healing and Inspiring — A heartfelt companion for navigating the realities of motherhood, grief, and growth.
Featured Poets and Poems:
A Journey of Heartbeats, by Farrah Abraham
Be the Child, by Mirella Acebo
God’s Plan for Me, by Lynda Sloan Allen
Every Mother, Every Daughter Lives in Me, by Carmen T. Alvarez
From Heat to Heart: Saturday Afternoons in the Kitchen with Mom, by Stephanie L. Anderson
In the Quiet of the Night, by Rebecca Baines
Traveling With You, by Angela Barnard
The Father Wound, by Katie Benway
The Circle of Life, by Anna Berardi
Bernie, by Maria Lizza Bowen
You Arrived on a Beam of Light, by Amy Bright
[p][s]aved, by Phoebe Camilletti
From Tears of Blood to Tears of Joy, by Rosa Cao Liu
I Miss My Mom, by Michelle Chalmers
Lean on Me, by Jacquie Chandler
Starlight, by Anna Chapman
I Sit in Awe, by Rasheen J. Chatmon
Sons, by Suzanne Ciardella
My Gifts, by Ailsa E. Clawson
My Mother, My Queen, by Viva Cruz
You Are Awesome, by Lesia Davidson
Once and Forever, by Jahidah Diaab
Dolly, by Alice Doughty
Mom Song, by Melissa Ellen
Deliverance, By Elayna Fernández
You Gave Me Superpowers, by Eliana Fernández
Mothers, by Elydia Fernández
My Mother Is Better Than Your Mother, by James B. Flaherty
The Shoulders I Stand On, by Kayla Frey
I Never Knew the Word Mom Meant Love, by Lorena P. Frey
Childless Mother, by Nayeli Garci-Crespo
In the Echoes of Motherhood, by Michelle D. Garrett
Betty, by Paul Gencarella Jr.
Mi Querida Suegra, Eres Mi Tesoro: Dearest Mom, You are My Treasure, by Amy-Louise Goldberg
The Mothers In My Life, by JO Gonzalez
Held, by Micheline Green
A Mother's Love Found, Lost and Found Again, by Lisa Gunsberg
Why? Because I'm a Mom Too, by Kris Hapgood
My Legacy to You, by Kimberly Harms
A Mother’s Unyielding Light, by Becca Heissel
Ma, by Juan Sebastian Herrera
A Mother’s Sacrifice (I will do it again), by Latasha Hobbs
Brown Skin, by Natasha Ickes
Heavenbound, by Britt Ivy Boice
To The Divine, I Need A Sign, by Summer Jean
Mama’s Mom Mom & Mommy, by Donna Sue Johnson
There’s No Time to Hide, by Leah Johnson
My Mother Has Always Been There, by Tony Jones
How Much Love?, by Damien Jude
Through A Mother’s Eyes, by Holli Kenley
Learning to Let Go: A Mother’s Journey, by Reinhard & Emilee Klett
What is a mom?, by Tina Koopersmith
Motherhood in the RAW!, by Christina Michele Kopaczewski
Mountain Mama, by Sara Levana Schoen
Untitled, by Sabrina Lindner
I’m Still Here, by Michelle Livingston Thorstad
Whispers of Healing, by Eartha Aisha Lowe
The Name You Never Loved, by Adeline Lucia
Remember, by Jamie Magnant
This is the Woman, by Ann-Marie Maloney
A Mother’s Journey, A Son’s Tribute, by Julien Dimitri Martinson
My Dear Mother, by Linn McKeown
A Mother’s Love, by Zelantia Medina
Hey Black Woman, by Simone E. Muschett
Dancing Dichotomy into Harmony, by Erika Nabuurs
Mother Poem, by Danny Elizabeth Neifert
Judgment’s Shadow, by Leslie Noble
Holy Burials, by Christine Lynn Norton
I Didn't Know, by Mary O
Knights, Unarmored, by Annalise Oatman Taylor
Even Though, by Tiffani Patlán
Power of Mother’s Love, by Paula C. Perez
The Truth About Mother's Day, by Kim Peterson
A Mother’s Greatest Gift, by Silvana Pimentel
Gaby, can you make a wish for me?, by Nana Ponceleon
Miss Reba, by Douglas Posey
Awakening to Love, by Beth Rose Powell
I Can Feel Your Sadness, by Stacey Powells
In Case You Missed It, by Julie Radlauer
I Am The Strength, by Aruna Ramamurthy
The Good Enough Mom, by Dawn Richard
I Am Beautiful, by Chara Rodriguera
Ode to my Sun, by S. Brooke Roman
Motherhood is Resilience, by Stephanie Shaffer
Holding Hands, Traci Shannon
Under the Queen’s Crown, by J. Lynn Sherman
Motherhood in the Modern Age, by Stacey Silberman
God’s Will, Not Mine, by Margie Simms
Fly Butterfly Fly, by Elizabeth Sitton
Ode to My Middle Son, by Linda Dee Smith
Through Pain, She Rises, by Preethi Srinivas
The Loss and Love of Motherhood, by Dianne Stephens
Half Moon, by Sabrina Stratford
Seen Through the Struggle: A Note to Special Needs Moms, by Michelle D. Swaney
Motherhood for the Man, by Istvan Szentmikoli
Dappled, by Juliet J. Trail
Loving and Letting Love, by Gabriele V.
The Whole Love, by Bobby Jo Valentine
In Your Womb, by Alejandra Valenzuela
From Shadows to Light: A Mother’s Journey, by Riya Wang
Some Tree Stands While Others Fall, by Jeffrey Weiss
A Message From My Boy, by Donna Wexler
Dear Daughter, by Chasity Wilde
Love From My Mother, by Madi Wood
Giver with Gratitude, by Sheri L. Wood
Mama, Mama, Mama, by Sharmeen Yousaf
Whether you are celebrating, grieving, remembering, or healing, Raw Motherhood promises to touch your soul and remind you that you are never alone on this journey. Every piece is a testament to the universal yet deeply personal nature of motherhood.
Purchase Raw Motherhood today at https://amzn.to/3GJCdCm and begin your own journey of reflection, connection, and healing.
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Elayna Fernández, please contact elayna@thepositivemom.com.
To learn more about the Raw Poetry series, visit TransformationalStorytellers.com.
About Dr. Elayna Fernández
Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for her commitment to empowering people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole, Dr. Elayna Fernández has been an influential Storyteller and Story Strategist for over 20 years. As a Student of Pain and multiple-trauma survivor, she has spoken on prestigious stages worldwide, including TEDx and the United Nations. She’s the bestselling author of The Gifts of Pain series, creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytellers, and visionary behind the Transformational STORYtellers Community, where she teaches impact-centered leaders how to harness the power of storytelling to invite transformation.
Dr. Elayna’s work has been featured in global media, including FORBES, The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, SUCCESS Magazine, Inc., Authority Magazine, KTLA, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Yahoo!, CNN en Español, the CW, Real Leaders, Entrepreneur on Fire, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, Univision, Thrive Global, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, BRAINZ Magazine, Despierta America, and more! She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com. She’s also been named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA and one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders, and a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine.
To learn more about Fernandez and her work, visit thepositivemom.com/ef, connect on LinkedIn, and follow her @thepositivemom
Elayna Fernandez
thePositiveMOM.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.