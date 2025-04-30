Royalton Barracks / DUI, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 25B2002295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at approximately 1758 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office Hill, Granville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Assault - Simple, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Charles Jason McLoughlin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to an assault on Post Office Hill in the town of Granville, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Charles J. McLoughlin (age 56) of Rochester, VT, was displaying signs of impairment. He was screened for suspicion of DUI, found to have operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, acted in a violent or threatening manner, knowingly caused bodily injury to another, and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. McLoughlin was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Addison) - Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 02, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Addison) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



