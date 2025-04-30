Royalton Barracks / DUI, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002295
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at approximately 1758 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office Hill, Granville, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Assault - Simple, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Charles Jason McLoughlin
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to an assault on Post Office Hill in the town of Granville, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Charles J. McLoughlin (age 56) of Rochester, VT, was displaying signs of impairment. He was screened for suspicion of DUI, found to have operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, acted in a violent or threatening manner, knowingly caused bodily injury to another, and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. McLoughlin was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Addison) - Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 02, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Addison) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.