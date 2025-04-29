Technical Colleges delivering as defence jobs boom

The Malinauskas Labor Government is expanding its highly successful partnership with defence employers BAE Systems Australia and ASC, with both companies signing on as employment partners at the soon-to-be completed Heights Technical College.

The development comes as the first students from the state’s first modern technical college at Findon officially begin their careers working for BAE Systems Australia at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

The four Findon Technical College students were among an intake of new apprentices to sign on as the next generation of shipbuilders at BAE, who were welcomed today at a presentation ceremony attended by the Premier Peter Malinauskas.

The new arrivals are not alone. New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows South Australia led the nation with almost 30 per cent growth last financial year.

The South Australian defence industry added $425 million in value and employed an additional 1,300 people in 2023-24.

BAE Systems Australia continues to ramp up recruitment for the Hunter frigate program with 400 new trades roles to be offered in 2025, and an additional 600 new roles to be offered across the company’s Maritime operations located at Osborne Naval Shipyard.

Findon Technical College is the first of five technical colleges to be built across metropolitan and regional South Australia in a State Government investment of $208.8 million.

The colleges support students in year 10 to 12 to complete their SACE while undertaking vocational education and training (VET) in specialist state-of-the-art facilities.

Port Augusta Technical College will open in mid-2025, with Tonsley, The Heights and Mount Gambier to follow in 2026.

The decision of BAE Systems Australia and ASC to sign on as employer partners for the Heights Technical College will support further apprenticeships to deliver major defence projects including the Hunter class frigates and the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines.

ASC is also an employer partner on the Tonsley Technical College.

The training programs at the technical colleges are shaped by employer partners and will enable students to complete year 12 alongside the first year of their apprenticeship.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Defence manufacturing is a massive growth industry for our state, and there are few better industries for our young people to consider establishing themselves in a lifelong, rewarding, well-paying career.

And that’s exactly what our technical colleges are about.

These apprentices are completing school, preparing to get their SACE certificate, all while working and earning at a quality employer like BAE Systems Australia.

At Modbury Heights, students will have a similar pathway into a career with BAE or ASC – both companies which will soon be building the most complex machinery anywhere on earth.

I encourage every parent and high school student with an interest in technical skills to seize this opportunity.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The State Government is committed to ensuring South Australia has the workforce it needs to build conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s pleasing to see the Technical Colleges created to help fulfil our AUKUS commitments are already delivering, with the first students from Findon Technical College officially starting their careers at BAE Systems Australia.

We look forward to many more students following this technical skills pathway into a career at Osborne Naval Shipyard.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Technical College model has always been about getting a head start to a hands-on career, and that’s exactly what these students are doing at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

This is an exceptional example of industry, the education sector, and the State Government working together for the benefit of South Australia and the nation.

The technical colleges are an innovative and important project for the state – not only for the future of the economy but for providing practical opportunities for young people that will see them in careers in growing industries such as defence, construction or new technology.

I’m incredibly proud to see the first students from Findon Technical College make their way into an apprenticeship program with our industry partner BAE Systems Australia.

Attributable to BAE Systems Australia, Chief People Officer, Angela Wiggins

This is a world-class example of industry, the education sector and government working together for the benefit of Australia.

Apprentices working across the Hunter program are part of the major recruitment campaign underway to build the workforce at Osborne to a peak of more than 2500 employees.

The Hunter program is building some of the world’s most advanced anti-submarine warfare frigates which is establishing the foundation for continuous naval shipbuilding for the nation and delivering thousands of highly skilled jobs into our economy.