Social housing to be considered in all planning decisions

Release date: 23/05/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is reinforcing its commitment to expanding social and affordable housing by introducing a new requirement that SA Housing Trust will be formally consulted on all new planning code amendments.

This new provision will ensure social housing opportunities are considered on a case-by-case basis wherever possible as the State Government continues to provide more housing supply for South Australians.

The change comes following the continued advocacy for fairness in housing opportunities for all South Australians from Greens Leader Robert Simms.

As of now, new code amendments and Government housing developments require consultation with several agencies to ensure the changes are thoroughly assessed for their impact on essential services, infrastructure, environmental standards, and community needs.

The agencies currently consulted on changes includes the Environmental Protection Authority, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, Adelaide Airport, utility providers such as SA Power Networks, as well as other bodies.

In March 2023, the State Government expanded the list of bodies consulted on for new code amendments by adding the Department for Education.

The changes will enshrine the SA Housing Trust in South Australia’s primary planning rulebook and ensures that decisions actively explore the needs and suitability for social housing in the affected areas.

Public consultation remains central to the code amendment process, with opportunities for community input and feedback on all proposed changes considered throughout the process.

Restoring trust in South Australia’s public housing system remains a priority for the Malinauskas Government, having stopped the previous Liberal Government’s sale of public housing properties, and committing to biggest investment in public housing in decades.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We are leaving no stone unturned in the search for more social and affordable housing opportunities.

We are making sure SA Housing Trust has a seat at the table for every code amendment and keeping social housing as part of every conversation that we have around urban development and renewal across the state.

Public housing is vital to the social fabric of our community - social and affordable housing is and will remains a key part of every major development in South Australia.

Attributable to the Hon Robert Simms MLC, Leader of the South Australian Greens

The Greens have been advocating for the Government to boost the supply of social and affordable housing for some time.

This new code amendment process will ensure that this is front of mind for new developments. I welcome the constructive way in which the Minister has engaged with the Greens on this issue and look forward to further collaborations in the future.

Housing is a fundamental human right for every South Australian and we hope that this change will deliver more housing where it’s needed most.