Illuminate Adelaide 2025 program to shine bright in July

Release date: 29/04/25

Illuminate Adelaide 2025 returns this winter from 2 to 20 July with a world-class program of light, art, music, and immersive experiences, further cementing South Australia’s reputation as a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.

With nine world premieres and 23 Australian exclusives, 2025’s incarnation of Illuminate Adelaide offers 134 incredible opportunities for audiences to experience new and astonishing events, artists and creations.

Highlights include:

Horizons – this Adelaide exclusive show will transform Adelaide Oval into a living, breathing canvas using drones, light, sound and sky.

– this Adelaide exclusive show will transform Adelaide Oval into a living, breathing canvas using drones, light, sound and sky. Night Visions – an extraordinary sensory journey at Adelaide Botanic Garden, a portal of parallel dimensions utilising cutting-edge light, lasers, projections and sound.

– an extraordinary sensory journey at Adelaide Botanic Garden, a portal of parallel dimensions utilising cutting-edge light, lasers, projections and sound. City Lights – a free program with a stellar lineup of local, national, and international artists, bringing the bustling CBD to life during winter time.

– a free program with a stellar lineup of local, national, and international artists, bringing the bustling CBD to life during winter time. Offline Club - Australian premiere exclusive to Adelaide that invites guests to step away from their devices and rediscover the joy of real-world connection.

- Australian premiere exclusive to Adelaide that invites guests to step away from their devices and rediscover the joy of real-world connection. Unsound Adelaide - an epic lineup of experimental music.

- an epic lineup of experimental music. Supersonic – a brand-new music event over 12 hours in the West End.

The beloved late-night hub, Base Camp returns to fire up the chilly winter nights and is once again located in the iconic Lot Fourteen on North Terrace. Base Camp is a free and family-friendly precinct, offering a curated selection of Adelaide’s most exciting food and beverage experiences, showcasing South Australia’s rich culinary talent.

In 2024, the festival welcomed more than 1.3 million attendees, helping entice visitors to discover South Australia in the cooler months and drive dollars into local businesses in a traditionally quiet season.

Events continue to boost South Australia’s visitor economy, such as the upcoming Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond, British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval, and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Further information and ticket sales: www.illuminateadelaide.com

Tickets for Horizons are available as a pre-sale for RAA members only from 9.00am ACST on Tuesday 29 April with general public sales from 9.00am Wednesday 30 April.

All other events go on sale to the general public at 9.00am ACST on Tuesday 29 April.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Illuminate Adelaide has become one of South Australia’s most popular events capturing the hearts and imagination of locals and interstate guests driving dollars into our local economy.

Over the years, the event has helped bring our city to life during the traditionally quieter winter months, encouraging people to explore and experience the immersive magic of these artistic unique installations.

2025 will be the fifth year Illuminate Adelaide has presented a widely accessible program of both free and ticketed events and experiences, helping Adelaide come alive this winter.

I encourage everyone to put their scarves and beanies on and experience the magic Illuminate Adelaide has to offer.

Attributable to Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi, Co-founders and Creative Directors Illuminate Adelaide

In this, our fifth edition of Illuminate, we are excited to present world leading artists and creatives in art, light, music and technology to bring the city to life in July.

We are forging new frontiers by producing and presenting two new Illuminate Adelaide productions in Night Visions at Adelaide Botanic Garden and Horizons at Adelaide Oval in conjunction with some visionary collaborators from all over the world.

We continue to commission local artists to make new installations as well as inviting the best makers of immersive and interactive artworks from around the globe, and a new illuminated street performance element to light up our city in the depths of winter with another new and giant free program for City Lights.

In music we feature a hugely diverse offering from international music legends like John Cale and Ólafur Arnalds to an array of incredibly talented South Australian and Australian artists across our Unsound and Supersonic programs.

Together with Universal Kingdom at Adelaide Zoo, Offline Club and our foray into the world of Adelaide’s delicious food and wine offerings, and more, Illuminate 2025 is looking to be our best yet.