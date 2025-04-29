The first long-range Emirates A350 makes its global debut to Adelaide

Release date: 29/04/25

In a huge vote of confidence in South Australia’s international tourism industry, Adelaide will be the first city in Emirates’ network to receive the long-range Airbus A350 on its EK440/441 services commencing 1 December, marking the introduction of Emirates new Premium Economy cabin to Adelaide.

Emirates recommenced direct daily flights from Dubai to Adelaide on 29 October 2024, connecting South Australia with 140 destinations around the world. Currently the flight is operated by a Boeing 777-200LR.

The new Emirates Airbus A350-900ULR can stay in the air for up to 15 hours non-stop, with a range of nearly 18,000 km. The service will offer 312 seats per flight across three spacious cabins and almost 4,370 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide.

The Emirates A350 is the first new aircraft type to join Emirates’ fleet since 2008. It is the most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft in commercial service today and also offers the quietest twin-aisle cabin of any aircraft.

Emirates’ flight EK440 departs from Dubai at 02:05hrs, arriving in Adelaide at 20:05hrs. The return flight EK421 departs Adelaide at 21:50hrs and arrives in Dubai at 05:30hrs the next day. All times are local.

The announcement follows major aviation developments for the State, including United Airlines which will also commence direct flights between Adelaide and San Francisco from December 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Emirates has been an incredible shot in the arm for our State’ s economy, both for tourism and trade, so it is wonderful to see the international airline continue to invest in the route by launching the A350 in December.

This investment from an international carrier is an incredible display of confidence in South Australia and its continual growth.

The daily direct non-stop Emirates flights are generating more than $62 million per year in tourism expenditure for South Australia, and now the flight is even more attractive to potential international visitors thinking about coming here.

Our State is the ultimate Australian destination, with our abundance of wildlife, world-class food and beverage, and non-stop major events calendar – now is the time for international visitors to fly direct and discover South Australia.

I'm really excited to welcome visitors from around the world to our stunning state.

Attributable to Barry Brown, Divisional Vice President Australasia Emirates

The A350’s arrival to Adelaide has been highly anticipated and earmarked for some time.

Deploying our first long-range A350 to Adelaide underscores our commitment to South Australia and providing travellers with an unparalleled travel experience.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

We’re excited that Emirates has chosen Adelaide as its first global destination to welcome the new Airbus A350-900ULR, offering more seats, more cabin choice and longer range than the current Boeing 777-200LR.

The introduction of Premium Economy seats is a significant upgrade, and we think will prove very popular with South Australian travellers.

These new generation aircraft are a game changer because they are ideally suited for connecting Adelaide with cities around the globe due to their size and range.