South Australia’s best on the menu as Tasting Australia returns

Release date: 02/05/25

Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond returns today as the latest highlight in South Australia’s blockbuster events calendar and is set to feature more than 150 events across every region of the state.

Established in 1997, Tasting Australia is one of the country’s longest running eating and drinking festival; an iconic event that underpins the food and beverage sector in South Australia.

The ten-day event offers a real opportunity to showcase SA’s talent, produce and destinations to the world.

Last year, Tasting Australia attracted more than 11,500 interstate and overseas visitors and generated 44,000 bed nights, showing the appeal of South Australia as a destination for premium food and beverage experiences.

This year Tasting Australia, the 18th edition of the festival, will support 280 local businesses, an increase from the 260 local businesses that were involved in 2024.

The festival’s Town Square hub in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga officially opens this morning offering 15 food vendors – including eight new traders – and four bars, together with live music and DJs, visual art and the interactive Ghan Experience.

Entry to the Town Square site is free throughout Tasting Australia, which runs until Sunday 11 May.

Highlights from this year’s festival program include Tasting Australia Airlines journeys to the northern Flinders Ranges and Riverland, the Canteen series featuring top regional restaurants in Town Square and new Aperitivo Hour sessions shaped by chefs from leading national venues.

To explore the 2025 Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond program, visit: tastingaustralia.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

A staple in our state’s events calendar, Tasting Australia returns with a program of premium food and beverage events that showcase South Australia’s world-class producers and talented culinary stars.

The success of this festival also highlights the strength of audience appetite for authentic eating and drinking experiences in South Australia and drives year-round demand for all our state offers, extending the benefits of the festival right across the state by helping boost visitation and expenditure to local businesses.

Major events and festivals added $546 million to the state’s economy in the year to December 2024. This was led by interstate visitation, which reached $277 million – a record high.

South Australia is a place where it’s easy to celebrate the simple pleasures, and Tasting Australia offers endless inspiration to locals and visitors alike.

Attributable to Tasting Australia Festival Director Karena Armstrong

The theme for this 18th edition of Tasting Australia is connection. We are honouring the bonds between family, friends, food, drink and the land we are so fortunate to call home.

Town Square is a great way to experience what the festival is all about – a joyful celebration of the people, produce and place that make our state so special.

Now is the time to get out and explore. Meet friends, spend time with family and embrace eating and drinking at its very best.