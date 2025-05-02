More Koala State number plate grants available for wildlife carers

Release date: 02/05/25

Grants of up to $5000 are available under the second round of the South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants pilot program.

A new pool of $50,000 - funded by through the sale of Koala State number plates - will help licensed not-for-profit and volunteer groups better care for sick and injured native animals by covering the cost of new supplies, equipment, training or veterinary fees.

Applications are now open and can be made for:

food for rescued native wildlife

vaccinations for rescued animals

wildlife rehabilitation courses and first-aid training

animal enclosures, incubators, shelters and portable cages

personal protective equipment for carers

The first $50,000 available under the program was awarded in December last year to 13 licensed not-for-profits and volunteers.

Applicants must hold a current permit to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife in accordance with the National Parks and Wildlife Act. Licensed individuals can also apply for funds.

There are more than 700 wildlife carers registered in SA, each of whom contribute hundreds of hours of voluntary work every year.

The Koala State number plates - which can be purchased by visiting EzyPlates - cost $151, inclusive of a $70 plate fee, a one-off $50 donation and $31 reallocation fee for vehicles already registered in SA.

Grant applications close on May 19 and can be submitted by following this link: South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Program

A third round of grant funding will be available in the next financial year.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Wildlife carers give so much of their time and their own resources to look after our sick and injured animals.

This grant program is a great opportunity for selfless volunteers and rescue groups to get some much-needed help to better care for wildlife through improved facilities, food supply or health care.

A big thanks to the South Australians who continue to support our wildlife carers through the purchase of the Koala State number plates.