SA Industry Climate Change Conference helping businesses benefit from net zero

Release date: 30/04/25

South Australia’s second Industry Climate Change Conference will showcase the economic benefits of addressing climate risks to the state’s business community.

Premier Peter Malinauskas and Deputy Premier Susan Close will be joined by leading voices on climate action including War on Waste presenter Craig Reucassel and KeepCup co-founder and CEO, Abigail Forsyth OAM.

The conference will provide valuable insights, latest trends and real-world solutions to help local business and industries thrive in a changing climate.

The conference comes at a pivotal time after Prime Minister Albanese announced a re-elected Labor government would formally bid for SA to host an upcoming international climate change conference, the Conference of the Parties (COP).

If successful, COP will provide an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our state and our world leading renewable energy sector to world leaders. One of the largest conferences in the world, COP is expected to contribute more than a half a billion dollars to the local economy.

The Industry Climate Change Conference is being held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on 8-9 May.

Attendees can expect practical information from leading voices on climate action and business, including:

Premier Peter Malinauskas

Deputy Premier Susan Close

Dr Pep Canadell – Chief Research Scientist of CSIRO Environment

Craig Reucassel – writer, broadcaster and presenter of War on Waste

Abigail Forsyth OAM – CEO and co-founder of KeepCup

Jon Dee – award-winning social entrepreneur, broadcaster and campaigner

Sarah Barker – Climate risk expert, MD of Pollination Law

Tim Jarvis AM –2024 South Australian of the Year

Meanwhile, the new Adelaide University has been announced as the major conference sponsor, bringing a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Conference registrations are available for $395 per participant for small to medium businesses, $595 per participant for larger corporate firms, $255 per participant for not for profits, and $99 for students. Tickets to the gala dinner can be purchased for $180. To find out more and register visit: https://climate25.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The South Australian Government is taking climate change seriously and has brought forward our state’s 100 per cent net renewable energy generation target to the end of 2027 – three years earlier than originally planned.

We’re also committed to reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60 per cent by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.

Attributable to Martin Haese, Chair, Premier’s Climate Change Council

The world is on the path to a greener net zero emissions future and we all have a part to play.

I urge local businesses to register now for the Industry Climate Change Conference 2025 – it’s an opportunity to learn from other businesspeople on how to reduce emissions and harness economic opportunities in the global green transition.

Attributable to Professor David Lewis, Executive Dean, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, University of Adelaide

The University of Adelaide leads globally transformative research that overcomes complexity and focusses on efficiency, drives change, and creates value for a more sustainable future.

We are committed to developing the workforce of the future which will need to focus on climate resilience and adaptation; and be equipped with new skills and competencies, and adopting sustainable practices and technological innovation.

This is a defining moment for the planet and society: universities are ready to assist with the transformation of our social, ecological, industrial, and cultural systems that is required to address problems and ensure the sustainability of life on Earth.

Attributable to Dr Neil McFarlane, Director of Special Projects for Climate, Department for Environment and Water

The Industry Climate Change Conference in 2025 builds on the success of the 2023 conference and will highlight the economic opportunities of transitioning to a low-emissions future and align with the South Australian Government’s Net Zero Strategy.

This is a great opportunity to hear from experts, network with government, industry and business and take practical action to support the future growth of your business.