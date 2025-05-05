South Australia’s nurses and midwives honoured

Nurses and midwives across South Australia have been honoured and acknowledged for their tireless and dedicated work across the health system.

Winners of the 2025 Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards were announced last night along with recipients of the 2026 Premier’s Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony was attended by Premier Peter Malinauskas, Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton and approximately 500 guests who celebrated the achievements and significant contribution of nurses and midwives to the healthcare outcomes of the broader South Australian community.

There were 40 finalists nominated across 13 categories, representing nurses and midwives from public, private, aged care, education, community, academic and non-government sectors.

The Excellence in Practice - Team Award was won by Northern Adelaide Local Health Network, Closer to Home: Clinical Placement Collaborative 2024 Proof of Concept Pilot. The collaborative delivers positive outcomes for students studying at the University of South Australia to do their clinical placement closer to home, reducing some of the financial barriers, while giving them experience in local hospitals thereby enhancing the clinical placement experience.

Kiana Applebee from the Eyre and Far North Local Health Network was awarded Excellence in Practice – Early Career Nurse/Midwife, recognising her exemplary clinical practice, leadership and professionalism as a recently registered nurse in the Cleve District Hospital and Aged Care Facility.

The 2026 Premier’s Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships were awarded to five nurses and midwives who will undertake observational international study tours to investigate best practice and translate key learnings into sustainable outcomes within South Australia.

Recipients will explore overseas best practice nursing workforce models and improvements in accessing maternity and women’s health services across regional and metropolitan settings.

All nominees, finalists and winners demonstrate nursing and midwifery excellence through exceptional care, innovation and leadership, improving the health and wellbeing of the South Australian community.

The winners are:

Excellence in Aged Care: Karen Gregory, Resthaven Incorporated

Excellence in Education: Nursing Midwifery Education Research & Practice Development Department, Northern Adelaide Local Health Network

Excellence in Research and Innovation: Professor Marion Eckert, University of South Australia – Rosemary Bryant AO Research Centre

Excellence in Practice – Team: Closer to Home: Clinical Placement Collaborative 2024 Proof of Concept Pilot Project, Northern Adelaide Local Health Network

Excellence in Leadership and Governance: Antonietta Di Niro, Yorke and Northern Local Health Network

Excellence in Leadership – Emerging Leader: Kate Maxwell, Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Aboriginal Nurse/Midwife (Mary Buckskin Award): Darryle Barnes, Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Early Career Nurse/Midwife: Kiana Applebee, Eyre and Far North Local Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Enrolled Nurse: 2 x WINNERS:

Anne Nicholas, Lutheran Homes Group

Samantha Hackett, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Midwife: Tina Bode, Women’s and Children’s Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Nurse Practitioner: Barbie Sawyer, Limestone Coast Local Health Network

Excellence in Practice – Registered Nurse: Michelle Innes, Central Adelaide Local Health Network

Excellence in Clinical Specialisation: Tiffany Brand, Northern Adelaide Local Health Network

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

It was a privilege to attend and present last night's awards, celebrating the outstanding contributions of nurses and midwives in South Australia.

We are incredibly fortunate as a state to have such dedicated and skilled healthcare professionals, who continually go above and beyond to provide exceptional care across our hospitals, community health services, aged care facilities, and non-clinical roles.

I congratulate the winners and thank all our nurses and midwives for the amazing care they deliver to South Australians every day.

Attributable to Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Jenny Hurley

Congratulations to all the Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards 2025 nominees, finalists and winners who should take immense pride in their accomplishments and their exceptional contribution to the South Australian community.

These awards recognise the vital role nurses and midwives play in improving the lives of consumers, families and women every day – they are truly exceptional and remarkable.

For more information about finalists, winners and video footage please visit the SA Health website.