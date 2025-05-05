Works underway to upgrade vital link between city and airport

Release date: 05/05/25

Major works are underway on the upgrade of the Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive intersection, creating safer and more reliable journeys for the more than 60,000 vehicles that pass through it each day.

$85 million has been committed to upgrading the intersection which forms the meeting of two major commuter, freight and public transport routes, and is a vital part of the journey to Adelaide Airport.

It is currently over capacity, creating significant congestion, particularly during peak periods.

The upgrade is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments and will include new dedicated turning and through lanes, an extended left turn lane from Marion Road onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive towards the airport, and new bike lanes on all approaches.

The improvements for travel through the intersection will reduce rat-running on adjoining streets and create a safer and more efficient journey for all road users. Between 2018 and 2022 there were 28 crashes at the intersection.

Major construction works have ramped up, including kerbing, drainage works, road lighting, electrical infrastructure and pavement works. The upgrade will be complete in early 2026.

Additionally, the crossing on the southern side of the intersection on Marion Road (north of Jenkins Street), is being currently being upgraded to become a Pedestrian Actuated Crossing (push-button), improving safety for pedestrians visiting local shops, schools and public transport.

Throughout the works, the intersection will remain open to traffic, with speed and lane restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.

The upgrade will support 125 jobs over the life of the project.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

This intersection has been a significant pain point for commuters, locals and travellers over the last few years.

It’s over capacity and very congested. With these upgrades, we’ll improve traffic efficiency, decrease queue lengths and reduce dangerous rat-running on surrounding streets.

Attributable to Federal Member for Adelaide Steve Georganas

This intersection is a pivotal part of a direct link between the city and the airport, so it’s not just locals who will benefit from these works.

We’re making this vital transport corridor more reliable and efficient and, once complete, the upgrades will ensure people can get to their destination on time.