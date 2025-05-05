More than $740 million pipeline of projects unveiled

Release date: 03/05/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will release more than $740 million worth of projects to the private sector development market.

The Developer Ready program aims to attract further private sector development, boost confidence and transparency across the property sector, increase housing supply and provide opportunities for additional economic growth and jobs.

The residential developments are expected to have a completed value of more than $720 million. And the industrial estates are expected to fetch a combined total greater than $20 million.

The first parcels of development ready land this year have just hit the market, designated for a mix of medium-density housing, commercial projects and industrial use.

The new sites include:

Elizabeth South: 8.5-hectare residential development opportunity on John Rice Avenue

Munno Para: Three allotments in Playford Alive earmarked for medium-density housing and commercial use

East Grand Trunkway: 10.35-hectare industrial allotment on Newhaven Road

Edinburgh: 2.91-hectare industrial allotment on Gidgie Court

The balance of land releases expected to come online in the coming months will also see the inclusion of an enormous 1000-home residential development opportunity south of Adelaide.

Upcoming opportunities include:

Onkaparinga Heights: 68-hectare, 1000 home, greenfield residential development

Gillman: 1-hectare industrial allotment at Ocean Steamers Road

These opportunities follow on from the more than $2 billion worth of development projects released in South Australia last year which includes key developments such as Southwark, Tapangka on Franklin, and 274 and 275 North Terrace, along with significant opportunities at Bowden and in regional South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

South Australia is open for business with a pipeline of development ready opportunities.

We want to work with the private sector on important projects and invite proposals from local, national and international developers and investors.

There’s a wide variety of projects available that will stimulate the local economy and deliver important housing and employment opportunities.

Attributable to Bruce Djite, Property Council SA Executive Director

Industry welcomes the government’s Developer Ready program, and we commend the government for bringing these desperately needed land parcels to market.

While the focus has been on housing, it is pleasing to see industrial and employment land now on the government’s radar, because to build harmonious communities, people need a place to work to support their home ownership aspirations.

South Australia has a bright future ahead but for the state to fulfill its potential the government and industry must work together like never before. Developing these parcels of land to their best and highest use will deliver jobs, homes, economic growth and attract much needed capital to the state.