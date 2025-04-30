Submit Release
New Unemployment System Coming Soon!

A new unemployment system is coming soon! Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is modernizing its system to make applying for unemployment benefits easier, faster, and more secure.

For the first time, Iowans will complete the unemployment process from one central location, iowaworks.gov. This system change will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. 

This change impacts both individuals and employers. Learn more about this system change and how to prepare.

New Unemployment System Coming Soon!

