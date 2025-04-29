Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,665 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who attempted to rob a business in Northwest.
 
On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business, took property, and then fled the scene in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect returned to the scene, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect fled the scene. 
 
On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Todd Marshall, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft Two.

CCN: 25027605

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more