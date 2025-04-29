MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who attempted to rob a business in Northwest.



On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business, took property, and then fled the scene in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect returned to the scene, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect fled the scene.



On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Todd Marshall, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft Two. CCN: 25027605 ###

