Pre-orders for the 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Godzill vs Shimo' Statue Began May 1, 2025

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Godzill vs Shimo" statue. Pre-orders began May 1, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This diorama statue is based on the climactic battle between Godzilla and Shimo featured in the film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The piece emphasizes scale, contrast, and composition. While the original setting in the film was Rio de Janeiro, the scene has been reimagined in the Hollow Earth, with a terrain of steep rock formations and crystals to create a spatially dynamic and symbolic battlefield.Godzilla's defined physique and Shimo's white silhouette are sculpted in a way that reflects their on-screen appearance. Fine details such as individual scales and skin textures are also represented. Built-in LED lighting is incorporated into both the Titans and the base, reproducing the pink and blue tones associated with each character, as well as the luminous effect of the crystals.The statue includes interchangeable head and arm parts for Godzilla, enabling multiple display options such as a roaring pose or a battle-ready stance.The bonus version includes the human exploration vehicle H.E.A.V., which can be placed beside the base as an additional display element.Future entries in this series will include "Kong vs Skar King" and "Mothra."Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Godzill vs Shimo Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2299Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: November 2026Scale: NonH: 86cm W: 92cm D: 69cmWeight: 86.1KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Themed Base・Godzilla- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Roaring)- Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Forward, Threatening)- One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Lowered)- One (1) Head Stand・LED Light-Up Feature (Godzilla & Shimo: Eyes, Mouth, Dorsal Fins / Base: Crystal)・One (1) H.E.A.V. [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.For more details, visit our online store

Godzill vs Shimo Product PV

