Fact Check- DHS is NOT Deporting American Children

WASHINGTON – Once again, the media is shamefully peddling a false narrative in an attempt to demonize our ICE enforcement agents, who are already facing a 300% surge in assaults again them. The media and Democrat politicians are force-feeding the public false information that US citizen children are being deported.

This is false and irresponsible. In both of these cases the mothers had a final order of deportation. Rather than separate their families, ICE asked the mothers if they wanted to be removed with their children or if they wanted ICE to place the children with someone safe the parent designates. Both mothers choose to deport with their children.

Jenny Carolina Lopez-Villela illegally entered this country three times in September 2019, March of 2021, and August 2021. She and her older daughter were deemed inadmissible to the United States the first time she entered the country and both her and her daughter were given final orders of removal in March 2020. When she was taken into ICE custody in April 2025, she chose to bring her younger daughter, who is an American Citizen, with her to Honduras and presented a valid United States passport.

Reachel Alexas Morales-Valle entered this country illegally and was released into the interior in 2013. She was given a final order of deportation in 2015. In February of 2025, she was arrested by Kenner Police Department in Louisiana for speeding, driving without insurance, and driving without a license. When she was taken into ICE custody in April 2025, she chose to bring both children, who are American citizens, with her to Honduras and presented a valid United States passport for each child.