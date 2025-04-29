U.S. Chamber Applauds Advancement of ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’

Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, issued a statement applauding the advancement of the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” following its passage in both the House and Senate and ahead of its enactment.

"The bipartisan, bicameral passage of the 'TAKE IT DOWN Act' marks an important milestone for the U.S. in its efforts to bolster AI innovation, while effectively addressing its associated risks. This legislation is crucial in preventing the creation and spread of harmful sexually explicit deepfake images on the Internet and sets a balanced precedent for AI regulation that honors existing laws.

“We commend Senator Ted Cruz for his leadership on this important legislation and applaud President Trump and the First Lady for their commitment to its successful enactment.”

The Chamber has long supported the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” leading a coalition and sending a letter in support of its passage in the House, as well as applauding its passage in the Senate late last year.