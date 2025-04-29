Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,729 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Applauds Advancement of ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’

Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, issued a statement applauding the advancement of the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” following its passage in both the House and Senate and ahead of its enactment. 

"The bipartisan, bicameral passage of the 'TAKE IT DOWN Act' marks an important milestone for the U.S. in its efforts to bolster AI innovation, while effectively addressing its associated risks. This legislation is crucial in preventing the creation and spread of harmful sexually explicit deepfake images on the Internet and sets a balanced precedent for AI regulation that honors existing laws.

“We commend Senator Ted Cruz for his leadership on this important legislation and applaud President Trump and the First Lady for their commitment to its successful enactment.” 

The Chamber has long supported the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” leading a coalition and sending a letter in support of its passage in the House, as well as applauding its passage in the Senate late last year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Applauds Advancement of ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more