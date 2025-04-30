Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor Opens 2025 Booking for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley

Christmas light Installers for Scottsdale

Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor opens 2025 bookings with premium lighting designs, white-glove service, and custom holiday displays for high-end Arizona homes.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor Announces Early Booking Specials for 2025 Holiday Season in Scottsdale and Paradise ValleyMargie Mae’s Holiday Decor, a premier Christmas light installation and holiday decor company, proudly announces that early bookings for the 2025 season are now open. Serving Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding communities, Margie Mae’s transforms homes and businesses into breathtaking winter wonderlands with custom-designed displays.“We take great pride in making the holidays magical and stress-free for our clients,” said Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director at Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “Our team crafts elegant, customized lighting designs to fit every property, delivering not just lights, but unforgettable holiday experiences.”Early reservations ensure preferred installation dates and allow customers to take advantage of special pre-season packages. Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor offers complete services — including design consultation, professional installation, ongoing maintenance, removal, and storage.Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to book soon, as dates fill quickly every year.For more information or to request a consultation , visit https://mmholidaydecor.com or call 866-710-8283.About Margie Mae’s Holiday DecorMargie Mae’s Holiday Decor has proudly served Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix communities with professional Christmas light installation and event decor services. As a family-owned company, Margie Mae’s is dedicated to bringing joy, beauty, and memorable holiday traditions to families and businesses alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.