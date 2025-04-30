Submit Release
LocalFresh, Inc. Joins Health Professionals Alliance (HPA) as a Strategic Partner

Company Offers Digital Marketing Expertise for Independent Dental and Medical Practices

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalFresh, Inc., a full-service digital marketing agency with two decades of experience supporting dental and medical practices, has officially joined the Health Professionals Alliance as a Strategic Partner.

“We’re thrilled to partner with HPA and support their mission to keep private practices thriving,” said Michele Thornton, President and CEO of LocalFresh. “Our team understands the unique challenges independent providers face—from standing out locally to building lasting patient relationships. We deliver marketing solutions designed specifically to address these needs.”

HPA is a national organization committed to preserving the independence of private healthcare practices. Members gain access to group purchasing, a private online community, and the trusted network of vetted partners offering tools and services to help them succeed.

“LocalFresh brings valuable expertise to our strategic partner network,” said Grant Diggles, President of HPA. “Their deep knowledge of healthcare marketing and dedication to client success make them an excellent fit for our member community.”

As an HPA Strategic Partner, LocalFresh provides:
Comprehensive digital marketing tailored to healthcare practices
20 years of experience in dental and medical marketing
Trusted, long-term client partnerships
Predictable and transparent pricing


Learn more about LocalFresh at www.localfresh.com

