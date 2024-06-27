TIMBER BRONZE, LLC of WALLOWA, OREGON ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL EVENT TO BE HELD AUGUST 9, 2024

Raise the Roof: Help us repair our historic grain elevator complex!

WALLOWA, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timber Bronze , LLC, announced a special event today to raise funds to preserve the historic grain elevator complex in Wallowa, Oregon. The event, which will feature local entertainment, food, and drinks, will be held on August 9, 2024.The grain elevator, built in 1951, was severely damaged in 2022 during a hailstorm that devastated the town. It also houses the Timber Bronze business, where owner Garrett Lowe handcrafts unique architectural elements inspired by nature. Some of his products include country farmhouse bronze doorbells, classic drawer pulls, morel mushroom bottle stoppers, and larger bronze artworks. Funds raised will go toward preserving the remaining structure to be used as a community hub and experience center for the town and those traveling through Wallowa.“My wife Beth and I, along with many other members of our community, have a vision for the future of Wallowa, and the grain elevator complex is a big part of that,” said Garrett Lowe, owner of Timber Bronze. “We are uniquely positioned as a natural stopping point for visitors on the way to Joseph, Oregon, and Wallowa Lake , an area of Oregon that is growing in popularity with tourists. We see the grain elevator complex and our downtown area as a perfect destination for travelers to shop, dine, and learn about our rich history.”Beth and Garrett are part of that rich history, with Beth’s family marking the seventh generation to call Wallowa home.THE EVENTTimber Bronze is proud to host this fundraiser and silent auction, with local gourmet food, drinks, and music from area artists Calico Bones and Ghost Wind.101 ½ E. 5th Street, Wallowa, ORAugust 9, 20245:00pm-8:00pmRSVP: garrett@timberbronze.com or call 541.263.2800Donations are welcome.

