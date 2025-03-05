Kid's Smiles Colorado Opens in Aurora, Colorado

Kid's Smiles Colorado is offering special gifts and prizes to new patients throughout the month of March.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kid's Smiles Colorado is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art dental office in Aurora, Colorado. Located at 14001 E. Iliff Ave, Suite 120 , the office is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care to children of all ages. To celebrate the grand opening, Kid's Smiles Colorado is offering special gifts and prizes to new patients throughout the month of March. The office invites parents and their children to come and experience the Kid's Smiles Colorado difference.Dr. Michael Holmberg, the founder of Kid's Smiles Colorado, earned his dental degree from the University of Colorado and has years of experience working with children. “I am dedicated to teaching kids the importance of good oral hygiene in ways that are engaging and easy to understand, empowering them to develop lifelong healthy habits,” said Dr. Michael. “During their first visit, we will clean, take x-rays, and examine, with fluoride treatment if desired. We explain our recommendations and value parents' involvement in their child's oral health.”Kid's Smiles Colorado offers a wide range of dental services, including routine cleanings and preventive care, fillings and sealants, tooth extractions, orthodontics, and emergency dental care. The office also offers specialized services for infants and toddlers.For more information or to schedule an appointment , please visit the Kid's Smiles Colorado website or call 303-339-1155.

