ATI Restoration Wins Both 2025 RIA Phoenix Awards for Innovation

ATI Restoration Team Accepting Phoenix Awards at the 2025 RIA Convention

This project wasn't just about rebuilding, it was about restoring a community.” — Brantley Kushner, ATI Executive Project Director

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Restoration (ATI), one of the largest disaster recovery firms in the nation, has earned top industry recognition by winning both of the Restoration Industry Association’s (RIA) 2025 Phoenix Awards — one for Innovation in Restoration and the other for Innovation in Reconstruction.The winners, announced at the International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida, represent the year’s most groundbreaking and impactful disaster recovery projects. ATI is the first contractor to win both awards in a single year since the Phoenix Awards' inception in 1997, underscoring its leadership across both restoration and reconstruction.ATI received the Phoenix Award for Innovation in Restoration for its complex recovery project at a food processing facility in Sacramento, CA, following a catastrophic fire and explosion. The team successfully restored the facility — overcoming structural, environmental, and operational challenges — all while allowing their client to maintain full production with zero disruptions.“Our team worked tirelessly for seven months, adapting to every challenge while living away from home during the week,” said Kyle Tomlin, Executive Project Director. “Working 100 feet above ground on a belt manlift and ensuring safety in a fully operational plant forced us to innovate at every turn while meeting the client’s needs.”▶️ [ Watch the Story Behind the Award-Winning Restoration Project ATI also secured the Phoenix Award for Innovation in Reconstruction for its rapid recovery efforts at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, FL, after widespread devastation from Hurricane Milton. The ATI team completed the reconstruction of 250 units across 65 buildings within an accelerated timeline — helping displaced residents return home faster than projected.“This project wasn't just about rebuilding, it was about restoring a community," said Brantley Kushner, Executive Project Director. " Every minute of every day counted and there was no room for delays. Through strategic planning, teamwork and relentless effort, we not only met, but beat the deadline. This helped our client avoid unnecessary losses and bring residents home sooner."▶️ [ Watch the Story Behind the Award-Winning Reconstruction Project Both award-winning projects highlight ATI’s industry leadership in delivering large-scale solutions under the most challenging circumstances. With a focus on innovation, strategic planning, and client partnership, ATI continues to set the gold standard in disaster recovery and reconstruction.About ATI Restoration:ATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company, which started out as a family-owned business in 1989, has grown to become one of the largest restoration companies in the U.S., with more than 70 locations from coast to coast. The company uses cutting-edge technology to serve both residential and commercial customers, primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction.Learn more at ATIrestoration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.