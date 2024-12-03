ATI Marks One-Year Since the Tustin Hangar Fire, Reflecting on Cleanup Efforts

ATI technicians removing debris after the Tustin North Hangar fire

ATI Restoration reflects on a year of dedicated asbestos cleanup and hazard mitigation after the Tustin Hangar fire impacted an entire community.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Restoration commemorates one year since the extensive response to the catastrophic fire that broke out at the historic Marine Corps Air Station Hangar in Tustin, California, in November 2023. This iconic structure, a marvel of wooden architecture from the 1940s, was not only a significant part of the community’s history but also a notable film set location for movies such as "Pearl Harbor" and "The Hindenburg."When the blaze consumed the hangar, it released asbestos and debris over a six-mile radius, affecting 2,500 building structures, including homes, schools, parks, and public infrastructure. With extensive experience in asbestos abatement and emergency response, ATI mobilized more than 500 trained professionals to address the crisis efficiently and swiftly."This was an unprecedented environmental challenge," said Jerry Cielak, President of National Response Services (NRS). "The scale and complexity of asbestos abatement extended across a vast area, putting the safety of both our teams and the community at the forefront. By rapidly establishing a command center and prioritizing cleanup efforts based on ongoing environmental testing, we ensured effective hazard mitigation from the start."A strategic zoning approach allowed ATI to prioritize high-hazard areas, ensuring a swift and thorough remediation process with support from local police and fire authorities as well as third-party environmental consultants. Additionally, a robust communication plan was implemented, maintaining transparency and coordination among city officials, government agencies, and environmental inspectors. Despite challenges such as windy conditions that reintroduced debris into cleared areas, ATI’s team remained diligent, re-inspecting and ensuring the safety of affected zones."Our team worked tirelessly through the holiday season, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the Tustin community. One year later, we are proud of our efforts to restore safety across the affected areas and remain ready to support the city as needed," Cielak added.For more details on the response efforts, view our case study and video documenting the cleanup:Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXgyc0YDJtc Case Study: https://atirestoration.com/case-studies/tustin-hanger-fire-environmental-response/ ATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company, which started out as a family-owned business in 1989, has grown to become one of the largest restoration companies in the U.S., with more than 70 locations from coast to coast. The company uses cutting-edge technology to serve both residential and commercial customers, primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction.For more details, visit: https://atirestoration.com

Tustin Hangar Fire Environmental Response

