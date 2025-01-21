ATI Restoration Places Big Bet on Residential Segment in 2025

ATI was built on insurance claims and TPA work, and this renewed focus reaffirms our commitment to excellence in the residential segment.” — Ryan Moore, President and Chief Growth Officer

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Restoration (ATI), one of the largest and most trusted names in disaster recovery and remediation, has announced an ambitious strategic focus for 2025, doubling down on its commitment to the insurance market and residential restoration. With 35 years in delivering value to insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and homeowners, ATI is setting the stage to become the nation’s premier partner for insurance claims and restoration services.At the forefront of this initiative is the appointment of Chris Sechrest as Vice President of Residential Services. With over three decades of expertise in the restoration and insurance industries, including roles at Travelers, Encompass, and State Farm, Chris is well-equipped to drive ATI’s residential services strategy. Based in Atlanta, Chris will oversee all aspects of ATI’s residential operations, ensuring consistent service delivery and strengthening partnerships with insurance carriers, TPAs, and brokers.Chris expressed his excitement about joining ATI, stating, “Our goal is to be the restoration partner of choice for both day-to-day claims and surge events. By addressing operational challenges and driving excellence across our 70+ locations, we aim to set new benchmarks for service delivery and customer satisfaction.”In tandem with this leadership announcement, Jeremy Jenkins, a restoration veteran with over 25 years of experience, will transition to Director of Managed Repair Programs (MRP) to oversee ATI’s Third-Party Administration (TPA) program work. Jeremy’s deep understanding of centralized management and program-based restoration will help ATI streamline operations, enhance performance metrics, and improve key benchmarks such as Time in Process, Days to Estimate, and Time to Job Completion.Having founded Jenkins Enterprises in 2015, Jeremy brings a strong entrepreneurial perspective to his new role. In 2023, ATI welcomed Jeremy to the team by adding Jenkins Enterprises to its portfolio of companies. Over the past two years, Jeremy has successfully managed offices in Maryland and Virginia and demonstrated exceptional leadership. His promotion is the company’s latest example of how owners of acquired firms can grow into broader leadership roles within ATI, expanding their impact across the organization.Jeremy remarked, “We are committed to reducing cycle times and enhancing quality, making ATI an even stronger partner for TPAs and insurance carriers. Our centralized management approach will ensure improved communication and efficiency across all locations.”Ryan Moore, President and Chief Growth Officer at ATI, highlighted the significance of these changes: “ATI was built on insurance claims and TPA work, and this renewed focus reaffirms our commitment to excellence in the residential segment. By aligning the best talent and resources, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our partners and customers.”With these strategic leadership moves and investments, ATI is focused on growing its market share in residential restoration while continuing to be a trusted partner for commercial restoration services. By prioritizing performance metrics and operational efficiency, ATI aims to limit downtime and deliver seamless restoration experiences for all clients.About ATI Restoration:ATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company, which started out as a family-owned business in 1989, has grown to become one of the largest restoration companies in the U.S., with more than 70 locations from coast to coast. The company uses cutting-edge technology to serve both residential and commercial customers, primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction.Learn more here: atirestoration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.