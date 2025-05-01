Eight Women - 515 Years: Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon Celebrate a Legacy of Faith and Service for their 2025 Jubilee

1st row seated, LtoR: Srs. Theresa Hathaway, Elizabeth Sohler, Marie Bernadette George, Elma Heesacker 2nd row standing, LtoR: Srs. Marilyn LeDoux, Marcella Parrish, Sara Goggin, Theresa Lan Nguyen Sister Michael Francine Duncan, SSMO Superior General Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon Logo

The Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon honors eight extraordinary women who, collectively, represent 515 years of religious life, compassion and community commitment

These women embody what it means to live a life of compassion. They have uplifted thousands of lives through their ministries of education, health care, community service, and prayer.” — Sister Michael Francine Duncan, Sisters of St. Mary of OR Superior General

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Catholic tradition, a Jubilee is a sacred milestone, a celebration of decades lived in faithful service to God and others. It is both a time of deep reflection and joyful gratitude. In 2025, the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon (SSMO) will honor eight extraordinary women who, collectively, represent 515 years of religious life, compassion, and community commitment.On Sunday, July 27, 2025, friends, family, and community members will gather at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel inside the Sisters’ Motherhouse for a special Jubilee Mass and celebration.The honorees: Sisters Elizabeth Sohler, Theresa Hathaway, Marcella Parrish, Marilyn LeDoux, Elma Heesacker, Marie Bernadette George, Sara Goggin, and Theresa Lan Nguyen, reflect the joy and resounding effect of lives devoted to service. Their stories speak to a lifetime of faith in action from classrooms to chapels, gardens to global journeys.“These women embody what it means to live a life of compassion,” said Sister Michael Francine Duncan, SSMO Superior General. “They have uplifted thousands of lives through their ministries of education, health care, community service, and prayer. Each of them brings unique gifts, and together they represent the enduring mission of our Community.”Sister Elizabeth Sohler (75th Jubilee) discovered her vocation through her family’s connection to the Sisters and as a boarding student at St. Mary of the Valley High School. She later taught music and elementary education at nine schools and spent 27 years in the business office at Maryville, SSMO’s long-term care community. Today, she brings that same spirit to hospitality, preparing guest rooms and lovingly tending the Sisters’ flower garden.Sister Theresa Hathaway (75th Jubilee) felt a clear calling one quiet Saturday when she visited the chapel. After graduating from St. Mary of the Valley, she entered the Community and served in education as a teacher, principal, secretary, and librarian. Her joy was magnified by the opportunity to serve alongside her sister, Sister Mary Ann Hathaway.Sister Marcella Parrish (70th Jubilee) is a lifelong educator and artist who once taught chemistry, photography, electronics, and even auto mechanics. She also dedicated herself to serving vulnerable communities as a volunteer, team member, and director at St. Joseph Shelter in Mt. Angel. Today, she supports Sisters in the infirmary and brings companionship to people with memory loss.Sister Marilyn LeDoux, in celebration of her 70th Jubilee, is recognized for her love of children and her ability to nurture growth through both education and the arts. She spent decades teaching in Oregon schools and traveled throughout the Northwest during summers, sharing religious education in Oregon, Washington, and Montana parishes.Sister Elma Heesacker (70th Jubilee) has dedicated her life to religious service, ensuring others can fulfill their ministries. Through baking, cleaning, and driving, she has cared for her fellow Sisters so they could serve at their best. Her joy comes from being of service in the most essential, often unnoticed ways.Sister Marie Bernadette George, in celebration of her 70th Jubilee, knew she was called from an early age. Although she struggled with uncertainty, her path became clear when she wrote a letter to Mother Collette, finalizing her decision to enter. She found complete joy in the Sisters’ Community, in teaching, and in living each day within the presence of God.Sister Sara Goggin (60th Jubilee) has lived her Jubilee motto: “God’s love is meant to be shared,” by teaching religion, math, science, and history with a heart for helping each student feel seen and loved. Her legacy includes generations of students who encountered faith through her teaching.Sister Theresa Lan Nguyen (25th Jubilee) brings an extraordinary life story that spans continents and cultures. Born in South Vietnam, she felt a calling encouraged by her mother. The tragic loss of her mother and the rise of Communism delayed her journey for 15 years. Eventually, she found a spiritual home with the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon, where she now serves with warmth, dedication, and a deep sense of purpose.These are just eight of the thousands of stories that make up the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon. These valiant women of prayer have faithfully served God and their Community for more than 138 years. To learn more about visiting or joining the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon, visit ssmo.org/vocations.About the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon:Founded in 1886, the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon live as women of prayer in simplicity and sisterly love who are called to be compassionate, joyful servants of the Lord. There are currently 41 Sisters in the SSMO Community, most of whom live in the historic domed Motherhouse in Beaverton, Oregon.The Sisters’ sponsored ministries include Valley Catholic School, Maryville Care Center, the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon Foundation, and Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon Ministries Corporation. Approximately 550 people partner with the Sisters, serving over 1,200 children and 140 Maryville residents and supporting dozens of ministries throughout the Pacific Northwest.

