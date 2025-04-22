Oregon's Capitol Auto Group Employee Campaign Raises $435k for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

CapitolAutoGroup Logo Carrie Casebeer Dir. of Marketing; Matthew Casebeer Dealer Capitol Toyota; Rhonda Wolf, CEO of United Way of Mid-Willamette Valley; Rashelle Robinson, General Sales Manager Capitol Toyota and Subaru-#1 Campaign Giver; Greg Remensperger, Exec VP Oregon Auto Dealers Assn Matthew Casebeer, Dealer Capitol Toyota

Salem, Oregon's Capitol Auto Group employee campaign raised $435k for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.

Our team doesn’t just clock in and out; they show up with heart-I’m inspired daily by the generosity and unity our employees demonstrate. Giving back isn’t just a campaign for us. It’s part of our DNA” — Matthew Casebeer, Dealer Capitol Toyota

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salem, Oregon's Capitol Auto Group 2025 employee campaign raised an astounding $435,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley On April 8, Capitol's four dealerships—Subaru, Chevrolet/Cadillac, Toyota, and Nissan welcomed Greg Remensperger, Executive Vice President of the Oregon Auto Dealers Association, and Rhonda Wolf, CEO of United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, to celebrate this fundraising achievement. The company has raised over $3 million for the United Way in ten years. This includes $1.2 million in just the last three years alone."We set a goal to raise $405,000, and we surpassed it by $30,000," said Capitol's Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer. "Out of our 443 employees, an impressive 82% participated, with 108 contributing over $2,200. At Capitol, we don't just grow a team of exceptional professionals; we foster a culture of giving. When our team gives back, we strengthen our community and shape a more compassionate future for everyone."Matthew Casebeer, Dealer at Capitol Toyota, added: "This campaign reflects who we are as a company. Our team doesn't just clock in and out; they show up with heart. I'm inspired daily by the generosity and unity our employees demonstrate. Giving back isn't just a campaign for us. It's part of our DNA."Rhonda Wolf, CEO of the local United Way, added, "This is the largest fundraising campaign conducted by a private company for United Way in Polk, Marion, and Yamhill Counties. Without amazing partners like Capitol, we simply couldn't do the work we do in the community."The 2025 campaign, "28 Days of Love," encouraged employees with the theme: "Use Your Power for Good." Fundraising activities included a superhero relay, kryptonite Jello eating, Hulk smash and splash, and an ice bath hero rescue - all designed to raise campaign dollars in fun and engaging ways.________________________________________ Automotive News has recognized Capitol Auto Group and its dealerships for 13 years as one of the Top 150 Companies to Work For in America. www.CapitolAuto.com | 1-800-888-1391.

