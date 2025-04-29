Keizer’s Volcanoes Stadium to become Roto-Rooter Park

Volcanoes Field is now Roto-Rooter Park Roto-Rooter Park Logo Mickey Walker, CEO Mavericks Independent Baseball League

Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, Oregon, has been renamed Roto-Rooter Park following a new partnership with Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

We are super excited to associate with such a reputable and highly respected brand as Roto-Rooter. Like the Volcanoes, Roto-Rooter has stood the test of time.” — Mickey Walker, CEO, Mavericks Independent Baseball League.

KEIZER, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volcanoes Stadium, immediately adjacent to Interstate 5 in Keizer, Oregon, is becoming ROTO-ROOTER️ PARK. "We are proud to have reached an agreement with Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup to change the stadium's name to Roto-Rooter Park," said Mickey Walker, CEO of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League.The change is especially meaningful this year as Roto-Rooter celebrates its 90th anniversary. "Roto-Rooter has notably expanded and reinvented itself through the years, growing from a manufacturer of drain cleaning equipment into a full-service plumbing repair and water cleanup service," said Walker. "Similarly, the stadium, once primarily home to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball team, has transformed into a multi-use sports and entertainment facility hosting hundreds of events each year," he added. "We are super excited to associate with such a reputable and highly respected brand as Roto-Rooter. Like the Volcanoes, Roto-Rooter has stood the test of time.""We are thrilled to be part of this ballpark's new era," said Justin Cvitkovich, general manager of Roto-Rooter's Portland Branch , which serves a 7-county area in metro Portland. "The recent two-and-a-half-million-dollar investment in new artificial turf and LED field lighting shows the facility's steadfast commitment to the community and positions the venue for future growth and expanded usage," added Cvitkovich. Signage at the park will be updated in the coming days to reflect Roto-Rooter's branding. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed. About Roto-Rooter: Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing repair, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Roto-Rooter operates businesses coast to coast in 123 company-owned branches and independent contractor territories, along with 348 independent franchise operations. The Roto-Rooter system offers services to more than 90% of the U.S. population and approximately 30% of the Canadian population. Roto-Rooter offers a full range of commercial, residential, and emergency plumbing services, and its familiar jingle is the oldest continuously used advertising jingle in America: ♪Call Roto-Rooter, that's the name, and away go troubles down the drain, Roto-Rooter ♫ About Volcanoes Stadium : Built in 1997, Volcanoes Stadium earned a design award from the American Institute of Architects, noting specifically the fan-friendly design of the facility. The stadium was built as part of a public-private partnership with the city of Keizer, Oregon. From 1997 to 2019, the stadium was home to the Class-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. The Mavericks Independent Baseball League began playing at the stadium after the pandemic in 2021 and is entering its fifth Season there. The league is comprised of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Portland Mavericks, Salem Senators, and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer. The park is also the permanent home for Corban University's baseball program and serves as home for the Willamette University Baseball Team this year. Additionally, hundreds of youth baseball games are now played at the stadium, ranging from Little League, Babe Ruth League, American Legion, and high school to the collegiate level. The Oregon State High School Baseball Championships have been held yearly at the stadium for the past 25 years. The stadium has also hosted professional soccer and college football games.

Stadium Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.