Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little visited the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory today to call attention to the State of Idaho’s efforts to fight fentanyl on National Fentanyl Awareness Day in Idaho.

“We launched Operation Esto Perpetua early in 2022 to take action against fentanyl, and our efforts are clearly working. Fentanyl overdose deaths in Idaho are on the decline. Our investments in law enforcement, public awareness, behavioral health, and corrections are turning the tide. On this National Fentanyl Awareness Day, we remember the victims who lost their lives to fentanyl and the loved ones they left behind. Idaho will continue the fight against this dangerous and deadly drug,” Governor Little said.