Coeur d’Alene Tribe, State of Idaho announce historic water rights settlement

Boise, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the State of Idaho announced the completion of a historic water rights settlement agreement today, after decades of negotiations to resolve the federal reserved water rights of the Tribe while protecting water in Coeur d’Alene and water users across North Idaho.

Governor Brad Little joined tribal leaders and Attorney General Raul Labrador during a signing ceremony in Boise today. The agreement came together through years of hard work among many parties to craft a solution for water reliability for the benefit of all of North Idaho. Adjudication of water rights in North Idaho began in 2008.

“This agreement is the product of generations of Tribal members and leaders who laid the groundwork to protect Coeur d’Alene Lake and other water resources for future generations. As the late Tribal leader Felix Aripa often said, ‘water is the life of all of us.’ Through hard work and constant dedication, we’ve been able to reach an agreement that not only protects our Tribal homelands but ensures water reliability for everyone throughout North Idaho,” Coeur d’Alene Tribal Chairman Chief Allan said.

“This historic water rights agreement delivers certainty for water users and lasting protection for Coeur d’Alene Lake and everyone who depends on it. After years of hard work, we are proud to stand alongside Chief Allan and tribal leaders to mark this milestone. Countless partners came together to forge a balanced, durable solution that strengthens water reliability and benefits all of North Idaho,” Governor Little said.

"This settlement is a massive win for all north Idaho families, businesses, and communities who depend on reliable water," Attorney General Raul Labrador said. "For over a decade, this litigation created uncertainty for cities, farms, and employers across the basin. Courts had already held that the tribe was entitled to certain water rights on the Reservation that could affect the region. This settlement avoids continued litigation, protects existing water rights, secures water for future growth, and it is a win for all parties.”

In addition to the Tribe and the State of Idaho, other parties to the agreement include:

City of St. Maries

City of Harrison

City of Coeur d’Alene

Benewah County

HECLA Limited

Potlatch TRS Idaho LLC

PotlatchDeltic Forest Holdings, LLC

PotlatchDeltic Land & Lumber, LLC

Buell Bros., Inc.

Jack and Eleanor Buell

Members of the North Idaho Water Rights Alliance

The North West Property Owners Alliance, Inc.

Coeur d’Alene Lakeshore Property Owners Association

Final negotiation of the settlement was facilitated by Water Court Special Master Ted Booth.