Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little condemned a federal judge’s ill-conceived and shortsighted ruling Wednesday ordering dams on the Columbia River System to generate less hydropower.

“Wednesday’s ruling from the U.S. District Court in Oregon is a direct attack on agriculture and Idaho’s energy security, threatening reliable power and pushing costs higher at a time when affordability is among Idahoans’ top concerns. This decision negatively and directly affects hundreds of thousands of Idahoans including our farmers. Idaho will not stand by while decisions made outside our borders put our public safety and economy at risk. Idaho is doubling down — working across the public and private sectors to expand our all-of-the-above energy strategy, build on our legacy of responsible development, and maintain critical fish recovery efforts. Our people depend on the Columbia River System, and we will fight to ensure Idaho meets the real-world energy demands of today and tomorrow,” Governor Little said.