Gov. Little, Trump administration partner to fast-track permitting for energy, infrastructure projects

Washington, D.C. – Governor Brad Little joined U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum today in signing a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Trump administration to streamline permitting and fast-track priority infrastructure projects in Idaho.

Idaho’s MOU with the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council) better coordinates and streamlines federal and state permitting for projects related to energy, mining, transportation, and other critical infrastructure.

The MOU commits Idaho to opt in to the “FAST-41” process and align timelines for state and federal environmental reviews, ensuring critical projects avoid additional roadblocks after completion of the federal environmental review process. Through the new agreement, Idaho will identify priority infrastructure projects, strengthen transparency for state permitting actions, and align state and federal review timelines to prevent unnecessarily long reviews for critical infrastructure projects.

"Better aligning Idaho’s permitting timelines with the federal process reinforces Idaho's reputation as one of the most business-friendly and investment-friendly states in the nation. Cutting red tape and eliminating duplicative delays mean critical infrastructure and energy projects can move forward faster with greater certainty and lower costs. Idaho is proud to work with the Trump administration and lead the way in creating an environment where investment is welcomed, innovation is supported, and American energy can thrive," Governor Little said.

“I am excited to launch this close partnership with Governor Little to streamline permitting and deliver critical infrastructure projects for the American people. By committing to align state and federal permitting timelines, Idaho will set a standard of permitting efficiency and transparency for states across the country, driving the investment and innovation essential for the President’s energy dominance agenda and our nation’s economic growth,” Permitting Council Executive Director Emily Domenech said.

"American Energy Dominance depends on a permitting system that is fast, efficient and empowers us to compete globally. Today's signings synchronizing state and federal permitting timelines are a vital next step toward accelerating permitting processes and moving critical infrastructure projects through without unnecessary, burdensome delays. We look forward to welcoming many more states into this effort to unleash American energy potential and secure a more prosperous, energy-secure future for our nation,” Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

The agreement also requires the State of Idaho to add permitting actions to the Federal Permitting Dashboard alongside the federal permits, providing a first-of-its-kind level of coordination and transparency between the federal and state governments.

Idaho will receive the following support from the Permitting Council under the MOU: